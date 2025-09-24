‘Gunman Contracts’ Gameplay Shows Off Visuals & Gunplay That Rival ‘Half-Life: Alyx’

Gunman Contracts – Stand Alone is slated to arrive on PC VR headsets in early access this year, bringing an action movie-inspired shooter adventure that’s definitely aiming high.

Solo dev ANB_Seth and publisher 2080 Games released the game’s tenth devlog, showing off more of the game’s punchy gun mechanics at the newly unveiled home base: ‘The Hive’. We get an eye-full of target shooting, weapon customization, and taking on packs of baddies in training mode.

The video also shows off a neat settings menu—a smartphone stored in your left wrist slot—letting you scroll through environmental music, snap a picture, and maybe even make a call.

While Half-Life: Alyx (2020) is an impressively high target when it comes to visual fidelity and gunplay, ANB_Seth has some of the best experience in the field. They’re the very same solo developer behind ‘Gunman Contracts’—one of the best, and most full-featured HLA mods out there.

Although ‘Gunman Contracts’ (the mod) requires HLA, Gunman Contracts – Stand Alone is just that: a standalone game. At its early access launch, ANB_Seth says it should have around 5-6 contracts, including various modes, all of which are built from the ground-up and not repeats of the action seen in the mod series.

Having worked with 2080 Games since late 2024, ANB_Seth says the publisher’s backing has allowed them to invest “even more time into the project, expand its scope, and accelerate time to release,” developer ANB_Seth explains in a Reddit post. “Still, I’m still a one-man dev team and I’m pushing as hard as I can to release this year – fingers crossed!”

That leaves ANB_Seth only around three months left to hit the 2025 early access release window, which could suggest we’re going to see much more of the game as finishing touches are applied, so we’ll be keeping an eye out.

In the meantime, you can wishlist Gunman Contracts – Stand Alone on Steam, which will launch in early access with both PC VR and flatscreen modes. There’s no word yet on whether the game is coming to other platforms, however ANB_Seth said last year ports to Quest or PSVR 2 are “actually realistic.”