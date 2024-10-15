Half-Life: Alyx (2020) is one of the most moddable VR games out there, which has spawned high-quality DLC and some impressively detailed levels. Now, the developer behind ‘Gunman Contracts’—one of the best HLA mods out there—says we’re getting a full, standalone title next year.

Called Gunman Contracts – Stand Alone, the single player game is heading for Steam Early Access sometime next year, which is said to include core features such as customizable weapons, shooting challenges, and demo areas.

While initially announced last year with release targeting early 2024, Gunman Contracts mod developer ‘ANB_Seth’ announced they’re now teaming up with games publisher 2080 Games, which was founded by Mike from YouTube channel Virtual Reality Oasis.

2080 Games is partially funding the development of the title, allowing the solo developer to focus on creating the game full-time.

ANB_Seth says the first mission is currently in progress, however the game is expected to evolve over two to three years with player feedback guiding updates. The full version aims to include five to six contracts and various game modes. Initial Early Access pricing is said to start low and increase as more content is added over time.

Notably, the action-movie-inspired shooter will be playable both in VR and in non-VR, letting you become a professional hitman who takes on “ruthless forces in the criminal underworld, bringing justice and order in the world beyond the reach of law – one contract at a time,” the game’s Steam page says.

And since it’s a standalone title, you won’t technically need to own Half-Life: Alyx—but you probably should anyway. Although born from the developer’s work on Gunman Contracts – Chapter 1 & Chapter 2, Gunman Contracts – Stand Alone is said to be new from the ground-up, which includes all new missions, selectable and configurable from the gunman’s base of operations where you’ll store all of your pistols, rifles, shotguns, knives and even archery kit.

While initially targeting PC VR headsets, ANB_Seth says the connections and expertise of 2080 Games will make future ports of the full release version “actually realistic” on Quest or PSVR 2.

In the meantime, you can follow along with development over on the Gunman Contacts Discord channel (invite link) for all the latest info.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    DoA pcvr exclusive that will only confuse players with it's "stand alone" subtitle like it's for quest

    • kakek

      Damn, quest player will get confused by that ? I knew they were not the brithest pixels of the LCD panel, but that's dumber than I expected.

      • JonRichards

        "brithest" – Kakek when commenting on other people being stupid.

        • ichigo

          What has spelling mistakes got to do with being dumb?

      • ViRGiN

        Considering #1 pcvr game is $20 gorilla tag, i don't think it's the quest users being a problem.

        • ViRGiN

          #1 Quest game is Gorilla Tag. Weird, huh.

          • ViRGiN

            $20 Gorilla Tag on PC is played 4 times more than Half Life Alyx. Weird, huh.

            Oh, and #5 PCVR title is “Standable: Full Body Estimation”. Looks like PCVR chat is the refugee platform for foxes, dragons, egirls and eboys?

  • kakek

    I think he switched to unity since Valve never bothered to make their engine completely usable for 3rd party games.
    Wich makes me wonder if this will be as good as the HLA mod, since it means he lose a bunch of stuff that Valve had very carefully tailored for VR with the source engine. You know, the smoke effects, the animation system based on the contact of feet on the ground, the contact between weapons and environement, stuff like that.
    A bunch of immersion-improving details that were pretty high quality in Alyx.

    • ViRGiN

      People liked it cause it was alyx on steroids indeed. Unity kills everything that was good about it.

      lack of valve support is nothing irregular. They don't care about vr, never did, never will.

  • XRC

    The Gunman Contracts HLA mods were absolutely excellent, thoroughly enjoyed playing through. High hopes for this new 'standalone' game given the developer's previous work. Best wishes to the developer and publisher.

  • NL_VR

    Looks really good. wishlisted on steam