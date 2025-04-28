In a rare move, Apple is directly adding support for its visionOS platform to the Godot open-source game engine. The move expands the range of tools that developers can use to build content for the headset.

Like the popular Unity and Unreal game engines, Godot is a collection of development tools that make it easy for developers to build real-time games and applications. Unlike the other two, Godot is fully open-source, meaning anyone can use the engine and distribute games built with it free of charge. Because it’s open source, developers can also contribute features and fixes to the engine for all to use.

In a rare move for Apple, the company is directly adding visionOS support to Godot, making it possible for developers to build and distribute Vision Pro content with the engine.

Apple software engineer Ricardo Sanchez-Saez recently shared the company’s plans to add visionOS support to Godot as an open-source contribution. He said the feature would come in two major parts, with the first set to allow games built with Godot to run in flat windows on visionOS, and a second to add support for building fully immersive visionOS applications with the engine.

Because of the open-source process, it will take some time for Apple’s contributions to get rolled into the production version of Godot, and there’s no hard timeline for the completion of the project.

Godot will join the likes of Unity, Unreal Engine, and first-party Apple tools like X-code, and Reality Composer Pro as a way for developers to build applications for Vision Pro.

Godot can also be used to build apps for major VR platforms like Quest and PC VR.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: This is very good news. Godot development for AVP will be free (Unity requires a Pro license); the Godot editor already runs inside of Quest, making it the sole option to create VR experiences inside the HMD after Meta killed the Horizon Worlds editor; there are still a lot of obstacles, but these changes coming from Apple themselves hint that they are interested in overcoming them.

    This is great for a number of reasons. For one Godot itself is a great engine, even though it cannot yet compete regarding 3D performance with Unity or Unreal Engine, and the XR part is also still pretty new. Godot has been mostly used for 2D games in the past, so this is where most of its strength lies, but it is evolving rather quickly.

    Godot is mainly programmed in GDScript, a very terse and beginner friendly Python-like scripting language that again adds another performance hit compared to other engines. You can write code in C#, just like in Unity, but IMHO the real benefit of Godot for VR is the fast iteration time for experimentation, not replacing Unity as the engine used for the majority of VR games and experiences. On AVP Godot has a significant advantage though, as developing for AVP requires a Unity Pro license with yearly costs of USD 2200 per seat, while writing apps for Quest etc. works with the free tier.

    This may change with future non-pro Vision models. When the Oculus DK1 released, it also required a Unity Pro license (three months of access were bundled with DK1) because it used a plugin to talk to the headset, a feature restricted to Unity 4 Pro. Unity removed this limit in Unity 5, allowing to create VR apps even with the free version, which contributed a lot to Unity becoming the most popular game engine for VR.

    But so far anyone wanting to port a Unity project from for example Quest has to pay about 60% of the significant price for AVP itself each year for the privilege to do so with Unity Pro, which won't stop established developers, but hinders a lot of experimentation. And here Godot comes in very handy. What they now announced is similar to existing iOS support in Godot, allowing to create both 2D apps for floating windows (Godot is used for a number of regular apps in addition to games) as well as VR/immersive apps, currently still following the traditional model of developing on a PC/Mac and the building for AVP.

    But for some months we now also had a native Quest version of the Godot editor, based on the Android version, that allows to create/modify experiences from within the Quest. This is limited to using GDScript and not a recommended workflow for larger projects, but perfect for tweaking a virtual world while being in it. So far this isn't possible on iOS, because Apple's store policy prohibits any apps that run interpreted code, as the ability to change the function at runtime means these cannot be automatically checked for malware behavior by the store. There is an ongoing attempt to bring the Godot editor to iPad OS just like on Android though, and the fact that the AVP/visionOS additions to Godot come from Apple also indicates that Apple could be interested in getting this to work.

    With some/a lot of luck, in addition to build support we'll see the Godot editor getting ported to visionOS like it was to Horizon OS, which would make a later port to Android XR also very likely, as it would be much closer to the Horizon OS version. So we could get a cross-platform, on-headset development environment without the cost and restrictions of commercial game engines, freely modifiable by users. Probably not the best choice for a commercial VR game, but there are many other uses. And since Meta recently killed the in-HMD Horizon World editing capabilities, replaced by the more powerful, but PC-only desktop editor, this would be the pretty much the only option for those wanting to build in-world, not requiring a separate computer. At least until Valve releases an SteamOS/Linux based Deckard that lets you run whatever you want inside the headset, including both the VR and desktop Godot Editor.

  • This is good!

  • Octogod

    Godot support from Apple is amazing. Speaks volumes to how their Unity integration went.