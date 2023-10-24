New ‘Half-Life 2’ VR Mod Lets You Dual-wield Gravity Guns (or any other weapon)

No, YOU pick up that can!

A recently released fork of one of the premier VR mods for Half-Life 2 (2004) added a number of features that should make you feel a little less like Gordon Freeman, and a little more like John Wick.

Mod creator Vittorio Romeo calls the unofficial fork of SourceVR Team’s HL2VR mod ‘HL2VR Unleashed’, which includes unique VR interactions such as dual wielding, universal melee attacks, and a virtual stock for customizable shouldering positions—basically turning you into an indiscriminate Combine-killing machine.

You may also recognize Romeo from his work on a VR mod for classic shooter Quake (1996) as well as indie arcade game Open Hexagon (2021).

You can download the mod here for free, which also includes a handy installation guide. Here’s the full list of new features for HL2VR Unleashed: