Quake (1996) from id Software defined the real-time 3D shooter genre, and now you can dive back into the ’90s head-first with this fan-built Quake VR mod.

Yes, we know what you’re thinking. Quake has been playable in VR at home since at least 2013, but never like this.

Created by indie developer Vittorio Romeo, Quake VR includes support for 6DOF controllers, and a host of other goodies that make it feel more like a proper port than the gamepad/3DOF headsets of old provided.

Now in its 0.0.4 version, Quake VR boasts dual-wielding weapons, which includes guns and melee weapons too. Punching, throwing axes, and force-grabbing objects is all supported. A body and holster system also allows you to easily store your weapons and switch between guns, just like native VR games do.

Although the grappling hook is technically a cheat in the original game, which breaks some of the level progression if used liberally, you can use it in VR now too. Best of all, Romeo is making his work on Quake VR both open source and free to download, although he is also accepting donations.

Quake VR supports SteamVR headsets; users may need to modify controller setting in Steam’s binding menu first though to make sure all buttons are mapped correctly.

Romeo also says that since the VR version heavily relies on modified QuakeC files, mods or expansion packs may not be compatible out of the box, however they should be easy to port.