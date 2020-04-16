Half-Life: Alyx (2020) is already inspiring modders to strip Valve’s flagship VR title of assets and character models for their own strange and wonderful devices. Exhibit A: you can now play some Wolfenstein 3D in VR, replete with HLA’s guns, grenades, and enemies.

Created by modder ‘Grandmasterethel’, the new mod uses the game’s enemy Combine soldiers in place of the Nazis you’d otherwise see haunting Castle Wolfenstein, albeit with the iconic ‘Mein Leben!’ scream when they inevitably explode.

Check out the full play-through from YouTuber VHS Productions to get an unholy eyeful of what happens when ultra-retro meets the bleeding edge of VR.

Provided you own Half-Life: Alyx, you can of course download the mod for your own enjoyment, although we haven’t been able to verify for ourselves if it’s 100 percent safe or not, so download at your own risk. You can find the links in the map here (Google Drive link) and the HLA launcher here (GitHub link), both of which you’ll need to play.

VHS Productions also concludes the video with a brief tutorial on how to install. Here’s the timestamp for when it starts.

Granted, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Wolfenstein 3D in VR, as a number of fan projects have brought the game to life. This is a pretty cool way of using ready-built assets though, and we hope to see more.

In that vein, it’s really only a matter of time until someone completely remakes the original Half-Life (1998), or maybe even finds a way to create other Half-Life mod favorites. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve spotted any new ones!