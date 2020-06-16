Half-Life: Alyx has been updated to version 1.4.1 which adds an example weapon to the game’s Workshop modding tools, allowing modders to experiment with bringing new weapons to the game. The update also includes improvements to the Workshop tools, including more example content for animation, audio, and shaders, along with new documentation.

Valve released “beta” Workshop modding tools for Half-Life: Alyx back in May, and subsequent updates of the game have been largely focused on improving the toolset to allow modders to create more ambitious content.

Released this week, Half-Life: Alyx 1.4.1 continues to flesh out the Workshop tools.

Valve has added a new object blueprint to the game, technically known as hl_vr_weapon_generic_pistol, which is a “data-driven weapon entity for workshop customization.” The company says the goal of the object is to give modders access to weapon properties to enable the “creation of custom pistols.”

This entity provides the same behavior as Alyx’s initial pistol without any upgrades. It exposes properties in hammer including models, effects, sounds as well as various values like damage and firing rates. […] They all can be overridden to make different looking and animating pistols.

While this particular object is most suitable as a basis for making magazine-fed pistols, like the one in the game’s campaign, it seems likely that Valve will add additional weapon blueprints based on the game’s other weapon types (shotgun, SMG, grenade) so that modders can make a greater variety of custom weapons for Half-Life: Alyx.

Beyond the new weapon, the update also tweaks existing Workshop tools and adds additional example content to act as blueprints for the game’s animation, audio, and shader systems. Valve has also added the following documentation to help modders use the tools:

You can see the full update details, including bug and crash fixes, right here.

Even before the generic pistol blueprint, modders have been experimenting with adding new weapons to the game, including custom models and animations.

For instance, Modder McMessenger has adapted the M6C pistol from Halo: ODST (2009) for Half-Life: Alyx.

The weapon can even be upgraded just like the original pistol in Alyx, including a custom scope, laser pointer, burst-fire mode, and auto-loader.

The new generic pistol blueprint in the Alyx Workshop should make it easier for modders to add new weapons like this. D’eagle coming in 3… 2… 1…