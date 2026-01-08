Panasonic Ends Collaboration with Shiftall on MeganeX Series VR Headsets

Shiftall, the Japan-based VR hardware startup, is no longer working with Panasonic on its MeganeX series of thin and light PC VR headsets.

Initially acquired by Panasonic in 2018, Shiftall developed a number of devices as the company’s ad hoc internal skunk works, including the first MeganeX PC VR headset, HaritoraX wireless body trackers, FlipVR motion controllers, and mutalk soundproof microphones.

While Panasonic sold off Shiftall in early 2024, the companies continued to collaborate on the MeganeX headset series.

Shiftall MeganeX “8K” Mark 2 | Image courtesy Shiftall

Now, according to a Shiftall press statement (via Mogura), Panasonic is officially no longer involved with development of MeganeX as of December 2025.

“As a result, Panasonic will transfer the MeganeX series business assets to Shiftall,” the company says, machine translated from Japanese. “And from 2026 onwards, Shiftall will continue to develop, sell and provide customer support (for both businesses and individuals) for the MeganeX series.”

Shiftall’s latest PC VR headset is the MeganeX “8K” Mark II, a follow-up to its thin and light PC VR headset originally launched late last year, the MeganeX superlight “8K”.

MeganeX “8K” Mark II contains the same 3,552 × 3,840 per-eye micro-OLEDs as superlight, supporting up to 90 Hz refresh, and the same SteamVR tracking standard, which requires the user to buy SteamVR 1.0/2.0 base stations separately.

  • polysix

    Hopefully they'll get better lenses for a MKIII soon.. cos that and lack of eye tracking hold me back. The pansonic lenses were 'ok' but not as good as pimax dream air (less glare)… I prefer MeganeX overall inc build quality…