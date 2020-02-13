Half-Life: Alyx finally has a release date and it’s March 23rd. The most anticipated VR game to date is now just one month and ten days away, and Valve has released some new screenshots to whet your appetite.

Half-Life: Alyx will launch the week after GDC, an annual game developers event which Valve has regularly attended, and where the company first debuted its VR initiatives way back in 2015. The company announced the game in November 2019 with a trailer (below), promising a “full-length game built from the ground up for virtual reality:”

The game is set between the events of the original Half-Life (1998) and Half-Life 2 (2004).

“Alyx Vance and her father Eli secretly mount the resistance to the brutal occupation of Earth by a mysterious alien race known as The Combine. As Alyx, players take the fight to the Combine to save the future of humanity,” Valve said in its initial announcement. “Half-Life: Alyx was designed from the ground up for Virtual Reality and features all of the hallmarks of a classic Half-Life game: world exploration, puzzle solving, visceral combat, and an intricately woven story that connects it all with the characters iconic to the Half-Life universe.”

Half-Life: Alyx will support all SteamVR capable headsets, like Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows VR, and Oculus Quest via Oculus Link.

Valve also shared a few new screenshots of the game, which we’ll throw up front in this gallery of all the high quality screenshots that have been released so far:

1 of 11

Valve also said today that pre-order bonuses for the game will start rolling out on March 2nd, beginning with custom SteamVR Home environments based on locations in the game. Pre-order bonus content is also said to include unique in-game skins and Half-Life: Alyx-themed content in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.