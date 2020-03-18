Want to make the most out of your time indoors next week? Well, Valve wants to help by letting you pre-load Half-Life: Alyx before that long, seemingly never-ending weekend even begins.

Valve today announced that Half-Life: Alyx, its rapidly approaching flagship VR title, will release precisely at 10 AM PT on March 23rd (local time here).

Starting Friday, you’ll also be able to preemptively hit that download button to make the most of your time. Most modern household Internet connections should be able to chew through what promises to be a fairly chunky file size over the course of the weekend.

Did you buy any Valve Index hardware? Then you already have Half-Life: Alyx for free, as Valve has given it away with every Index package, save the single SteamVR 2.0 base stations.

And if you didn’t, well, it’s at least guaranteed to support all SteamVR-compatible headsets, which includes Oculus Rift & Rift S, all flavors of HTC Vive, Pimax headsets, Windows MR, and Vive Cosmos.

If you have an Oculus Quest, don’t forget you can play it too, provided you have a long enough Link cable and a suitable VR-ready PC at your disposal.