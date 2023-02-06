If you’re like us, you’ve probably been hotly awaiting the release of Vertigo 2 for a few years now. And as we approach the March launch date of the Half-Life-inspired PC VR adventure, Zulubo Productions has tossed out a new behind-the-scenes video showing off more of its branching narrative and gameplay, in addition to a ton of new screenshots to whet your appetite.

With less than two months to go until its March 30th release on SteamVR headsets, developer Zach Tsiakalis-Brown has released a new explainer video that delves into gameplay mechanics of their upcoming Half-Life-like (aka ‘Half-Like’) adventure.

You can catch the latest trailer, hosted by Vertigo 2 voice actor Gianni Matragrano, above and below this article. In it, we get a good look at a number of never-before-seen areas and bosses, in addition to some behind-the-scenes stuff.

Zulubo tossed out a ton of new images too, which you can see below:

Vertigo 2 has been hotly anticipated since the release of the original Vertigo in 2016, although many may better recognize the game from its refinement Vertigo Remastered, which came out in 2020.

In case you haven’t watched the explainer video (above and below), or played the free demo on Steam, here’s the setup: Vertigo 2 returns you to an underground facility that’s teeming with aliens and security robots. Deep in the reaches of Quantum Reactor VII, you make your way towards the center of the reactor, along the way trying to determine which faction will be an ally, and which will be your foe.

Featuring a branching story, developer Zach Tsiakalis-Brown says we can expect a pretty substantial campaign, including 18 chapters, or what Tsiakalis-Brown calles “many times as much content as Vertigo 1.”

“This kind of [Half-Like] game is marked by building a believable, interactive world telling a story through a continuous first-person viewpoint and indulging in plenty of spectacular set pieces,” Matragrano says in the video. “The setting will be familiar, primarily taking place in an underground science facility with a chronic case of loose inter-universal aliens.”

Matragrano says a third of the game takes place in “more exotic environments, including the open ocean, flora-filled caverns, and an entire underground city.”

You can wishlist the game on Steam here. Vertigo 2 is launching on SteamVR headsets on March 30th, which includes PC VR headsets like Valve Index and Rift S, as well as PC-linked standalones such as Quest 2, Vive XR Elite, and Pico 4.