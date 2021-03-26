Hand-tracking Game ‘Hand Physics’ for Quest Releasing April 1st, Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
1

Both Oculus Quest and Quest 2 have the ability to track your hands, but precious few games have integrated the tech. Now, indie developer Dennys Kuhnert and Holonautic are getting ready to release a virtual smorgasbord of hand-tracking-based puzzles and tasks.

Hand Physics is launching April 1st, bringing its Touch-less game to the official Oculus Store. Ok, that’s not entirely true; it also supports Touch controllers, but it was primarily created to make use of Quest’s innate optical hand-tracking.

In the game you’re tasked with running through various whacky objectives, including painting eggs with your fingers, building cube towers, using magnets and telekinesis, shaking hands with your clone, petting a virtual cat—all of it timed and scored.

In its pre-release stage, the game has already celebrated its fair share of success. The game has been previously available in beta via SideQuest where it was downloaded over 185,000 times, garnering a user review of [4.6/5].

Dennys Kuhnert, co-founder and CTO of Holonautic, has been previously involved in creating the studio’s Early Access physics-based game Holoception (2019)which lets you take either a first or third-person view inside a world full of stick figure violence reminiscent of Flash games and videos from the early ’00s.

We’re hoping to get a look at the full version before its released on Quest next week, so make sure to check back soon. You can currently wishlist the game here.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


