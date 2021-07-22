HaptX, the company building VR gloves with advanced haptics, this week announced that is has raised $12 million in a Series A-1 investment which will be used to open a new headquarters based in Redmond, WA, and expand its team.

HaptX is building perhaps the most advanced haptic VR glove to date, offering one of the most convincing experiences of touching the virtual world. The bulky, high-end gloves are primarily aimed at novel enterprise, training, and simulation use-cases.

This week the company announced it has raised $12 million in new funding in a Series A-1 investment round, bringing the company’s total capital raise to $31 million.

The round largely (if not completely) consists of capital from existing HaptX investors: Verizon Ventures, Mason Avenue Investments, Taylor Frigon Capital Partners, and Upheaval Investments.

Along with the new funding, HaptX says it’s opening a new 15,000 square-foot headquarters in Redmond, WA, growing its existing San Luis Obispo, CA office by 50%, and over the next 12 months hiring “dozens of new positions across all areas of the company.”

Image courtesy HaptX

Earlier this year the company launched its new and improved HaptX DK2 VR glove with improvements to haptics, force-feedback, size, comfort, and manufacturability. The latest version is said to apply up to 40 pounds of force-feedback per hand, along with better stiffness and lower latency. At the same time, the DK2’s magnetic finger-tracking tech has been shrunk down from two external boxes to a small board which is built directly into the gloves.

SEE ALSO
Osso VR Raises $27M Series B to Expand Its VR Surgical Training Platform

With the new funding announced this week, the company says it will be manufacturing a second run of the DK2, with the first run purportedly selling out within six months—not bad for a glove with a price tag of tens of thousands of dollars per unit.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Compliments to them!

  • doug

    Who deleted my comment about hoping they don’t get bought by facebook?

    • Deborah Crum

      I am able to receive 85 dollars/h to work part time on the internet…~nr100~I certainly not realized like it would achievable however my confidant friend has produced $25,000 only within three weeks just completing this super work & also she had convinced me to join…~nr100~Know better updates on visiting following web page >>> https://plu.sh/financial

    • DuxCro

      Facebook.