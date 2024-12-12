Iron Rebellion, the Hawken-like mech-battler from indie Black Beach Studio, is officially out of Early Access today on Quest and SteamVR headsets, taking a big 40-ton step with its 1.0 update.

First released in Alpha on Steam in late 2020, and one year later on Quest, Iron Rebellion lets you build and customize your mechs for immersive squad-based battles, including the ability to control your mech by physically reaching out to grab sticks and flip switches, making for some pretty handy in-cockpit controls.

After eight years in the making, Iron Rebellion’s 1.0 release includes a number of wishlist items addressing key aspects of the game, including leaderboards that track player stats like kills and favorite weapons, enabling more competitive post-match bragging rights.

Black Beach Studio says in its Steam news update that matchmaking has also been rebuilt for smoother transitions, customizable match slots, and quick team swaps.

SEE ALSO
Well-received Release of 'Trombone Champ' Bodes Well for Port-focused VR Studio

The update has also adjusted AI difficulty, including smarter bots that adapt to your movements, as well as more refined visuals, better UI, improved audio, and destructible mech effects, the studio says. Additionally, a revamped unlock system rewards progression while onboarding players.

You can find Iron Rebellion on Steam for PC VR headsets, and the Horizon Store for Quest 2/3/Pro, priced at $25.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.