Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded flopped pretty hard when it launched on Quest 3 last week, currently garnering it a [2,7/5] star user rating to go along with an overwhelmingly negative reaction from reviewers far and wide. Now developer XR Games is pushing out its first big update which hopes to address a myriad of issues.

In our full review we gave Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded a [3/10], where we noted that while technically playable on launch day, it was simply not advisable due to some pretty terrible optimization—not to mention the woeful amount of gloss stripped from the original to make it work on Quest.

During our review, the studio mentioned there would be a ‘Day 4 Patch’ confirmed to drop on today, September 9th, that would address some these ills. We haven’t gone hands-on with the patch yet, although we’re looking forward to seeing it in action when it rolls out, presumably later today.

Check out those patch notes below:

Day 4 Patch

Major Additions and Changes

Significant improvements to LOD popping (adjusted LOD distance — world elements will appear from further away)

Added stabiliser for the sniper rifle while aiming down sights

Increased crowd sizes and cull distances

Fixed Dartmoor Library agency pickup

Small Tweaks

Adjusted lighting to better balance light in dark areas

Data Core Chamber area brightened [Chongqing]

Outdoor area brightened [Final Test]

Gun no longer visible in the left hand while dragging bodies

Adjusted the grip on multiple Sword type weapons to better match player’s hand position

Reduced animation slicing for distance NPCs and crowds

Fixes