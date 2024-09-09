Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded flopped pretty hard when it launched on Quest 3 last week, currently garnering it a [2,7/5] star user rating to go along with an overwhelmingly negative reaction from reviewers far and wide. Now developer XR Games is pushing out its first big update which hopes to address a myriad of issues.
In our full review we gave Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded a [3/10], where we noted that while technically playable on launch day, it was simply not advisable due to some pretty terrible optimization—not to mention the woeful amount of gloss stripped from the original to make it work on Quest.
During our review, the studio mentioned there would be a ‘Day 4 Patch’ confirmed to drop on today, September 9th, that would address some these ills. We haven’t gone hands-on with the patch yet, although we’re looking forward to seeing it in action when it rolls out, presumably later today.
Check out those patch notes below:
Day 4 Patch
Major Additions and Changes
- Significant improvements to LOD popping (adjusted LOD distance — world elements will appear from further away)
- Added stabiliser for the sniper rifle while aiming down sights
- Increased crowd sizes and cull distances
- Fixed Dartmoor Library agency pickup
Small Tweaks
- Adjusted lighting to better balance light in dark areas
- Data Core Chamber area brightened [Chongqing]
- Outdoor area brightened [Final Test]
- Gun no longer visible in the left hand while dragging bodies
- Adjusted the grip on multiple Sword type weapons to better match player’s hand position
- Reduced animation slicing for distance NPCs and crowds
Fixes
- Fixed occluders in all levels to reduce issues with flickering, floating, and invisible environment elements
- Fixed assets in all levels to remove Z-fighting and gaps in environments
- Fixed holes in different areas of the terrain geo as well as as floating assets
- Bikes no longer clip into the ground [Berlin] The ‘Yuzhong Square’ Neon sign renders correctly [Chongqing]
- The Microphone Asset in the centre of the Asado now displays [Mendoza]
- Improved textures in all levels
- Water textures added to Carpathian Mountains
- Texture displays when shooting bullets while flashbanged
- VR pointers no longer appear behind UI in certain options
- Fixed possible crash when exiting to main menu through pause menu when cinematic is playing
- Cinematics now play on first-time selection of Mendoza and Chongqing
- Window frame assets now display in both eyes from a mid-far proximity
- Player can no longer see items they hold when entering the “Dance with Diana” mission exit [Mendoza]
- Completing “The Final Test” now plays “Call Me 47” cutscene
- Environment no longer clips through the train floor [Carpathian Mountains]
- Selecting ‘Continue Story’ after completing mission from loaded save will now play cinematic
- Adjusted light emission and VFX in all levels
- Antique Cannon smoke VFX corrected [Mendoza]
- Torches have correct light emission VFX [Berlin]
- Improved VFX for water bottle explosions
- Added water VFX to fountain [Dubai]
- Loading screen graphics no longer display tilted or at the wrong height if HMD is tilted before they appear