HP appears to be strengthening its position as a provider of XR software for enterprise companies. Today it announced the release of a mobile device management (MDM) solution that’s designed to make deploying and managing large-scale VR easier.

Called HP ExtendXR, the software as a service (SaaS) was built in collaboration with ArborXR, an AR/VR device management company that came out of the VR arcade space in 2016.

HP says its collaboration with ArborXR is targeting companies who want to more easily scale their VR deployments, but also take advantage of HP’s global support and HP Horizon secure cloud infrastructure.

Of course, HP isn’t the only provider of this sort of large-scale VR deployment and management solution.

HTC has its own Vive Business Device Management System for its own devices. Meta has already wound down its Oculus for Business offering, however it currently offers its own business tools for use with consumer Quest 2, including mobile device management. Taking a more open approach, Pico has partnered with multiple MDM companies over the years including 42 Gears, ManageXR, Radix, and ArborXR directly.

ExtendXR’s biggest selling point—outside of being supported by one of the largest OEMs—is its ability to manage and deploy devices from multiple manufacturers however. The company says it’s working with VR headset creators HTC and Pico Interactive, who are respectively known for their enterprise-focused standalone headsets HTC Vive Focus 3 and Pico Neo 3 Pro.

HP says this allows companies to streamline VR device set-up and grouping, deploy VR applications, manage headset software updates, toggle Kiosk Mode, setup a customizable Home Application launcher—all over an interface that you can access from PCs and mobile devices.

ExtendXR availability starts today. For plans, pricing, and free trial info, click here.