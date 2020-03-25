The Game Developers Conference (GDC) got canned this year due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), but that’s not stopping some companies from releasing their developer talks on the web for all to see. HTC is doing just that throughout the next few months in a live webinar happening every Tuesday, from now until mid-May.
Starting on March 31st and going to May 12th, HTC is streaming live developer talks that it would have otherwise given during GDC 2020.
Why live talks? Well, HTC is also hosting Q&A portions after each session, which will take place every Tuesday at 10 AM PT (local time here).
You can sign up at the registration page here, with registration links periodically going live on a week-by-week basis. If you’re not able to watch live, HTC is also uploading all of them to its YouTube channel.
Check out the schedule below:
Tuesday, March 31 – A Step Ahead of the Curve: Using Data Trends to Build a Successful VR Experience
By Bjorn Book-Larsson, President, Viveport
Dive deep into Viveport’s proprietary data to get an insider’s look into what makes a VR title successful. In this session, we’ll look at what drives certain consumer behaviors and how to develop content that keeps players coming back for more.
Tuesday, April 7 - Build for Tomorrow: VIVE Hand Tracking SDK
By Dario Laverde, Sr. Developer Evangelist
Learn how to add hand tracking support to the VIVE, VIVE Pro, VIVE Cosmos and VIVE Focus with a hands-on coding session using Unity. Sr Developer Evangelist Dario Laverde will walk you through the VIVE Hand Tracking SDK and use cases. Topics covered include gesture recognition, remote and local interactions and custom hand models.
Tuesday, April 14 - Working Remotely in VR using Vive Sync
By David Sapienza, AVP Content Production
Working remotely? On April 14th at 10am PST learn how VR can benefit you and your team. What are the benefits? What are the drawbacks? Is it right for your team? This session will be given by David Sapienza and will take you through Vive Sync, a powerful collaboration tool that harnesses the power of VR to bring together distributed teams.
Tuesday, April 21 – Lessons Learned from Marketing 100+VR Games
By Thomas Gratz, Sr. Manager, Developer Marketing
Curious about how to stand out on a VR app store? Whether you’re marketing your first VR title or a seasoned developer with multiple titles under your belt, this session will expand on the time-tested “do’s and don’ts” for marketing your VR experience in a way that will improve your app’s conversion rate.
Tuesday, April 28 – Viveport Developer Console: What’s Coming in 2020
By Adhar Walia, Director of Product, Viveport & Stanley Chung, Sr. Manager
Viveport Developer Console, the entry point where you showcase your VR experiences and bridge to the world of VR businesses. Find out how to leverage various VR business models available to you, learn about new console features to better integrate with your organization, and explore what’s coming ahead in 2020.
Tuesday, May 5 – XR Continuum: Merging VR & AR Development
By Jad Boniface, Sr. Director of Developer Relations and Partnership
Learn how VIVE is pushing the future of XR development with the SRWorks SDK and VIVE Cosmos XR. Developers now have access to mix the see-through stereo camera view and their virtual worlds to create experiences that are more interactive and highly immersive, all made possible by the high-resolution dual cameras of the VIVE Cosmos XR faceplate. We will walk through supported features and demonstrate use cases for your own development.
Tuesday, May 12 – What’s the Opportunity in Enterprise?
By Chris Chin, VP & GM, Vive Studios & Amy Peck, Sr. Director Enterprise Content, Vive Studios
What are the latest trends in Enterprise VR and how can you best position yourself to be successful? Learn how Vive Studios is partnering with developers to grow the Enterprise space together.