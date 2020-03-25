The Game Developers Conference (GDC) got canned this year due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), but that’s not stopping some companies from releasing their developer talks on the web for all to see. HTC is doing just that throughout the next few months in a live webinar happening every Tuesday, from now until mid-May.

Starting on March 31st and going to May 12th, HTC is streaming live developer talks that it would have otherwise given during GDC 2020.

Why live talks? Well, HTC is also hosting Q&A portions after each session, which will take place every Tuesday at 10 AM PT (local time here).

You can sign up at the registration page here, with registration links periodically going live on a week-by-week basis. If you’re not able to watch live, HTC is also uploading all of them to its YouTube channel.

Check out the schedule below:

Tuesday, March 31 – A Step Ahead of the Curve: Using Data Trends to Build a Successful VR Experience

Tuesday, April 7 – Build for Tomorrow: VIVE Hand Tracking SDK

Tuesday, April 14 – Working Remotely in VR using Vive Sync

Tuesday, April 21 – Lessons Learned from Marketing 100+VR Games

Tuesday, April 28 – Viveport Developer Console: What’s Coming in 2020

Tuesday, May 5 – XR Continuum: Merging VR & AR Development

Tuesday, May 12 – What’s the Opportunity in Enterprise?

The company has also provided a description of each talk via its blog post.