HTC announced that it will begin selling a headset-only package of Cosmos Elite priced at $550. Though Cosmos Elite became available last month, it was only sold in a package that included controllers and base stations for $900. Offering the headset by itself makes Cosmos Elite a more attractive option for those who already own controllers and base stations.

In an op-ed last month I outlined the confusing positioning of HTC’s various VR headsets and noted how the modularity of Cosmos wasn’t practical when considering the pricing structure. Among those issues is the fact that HTC left no clear path for its existing Vive owners (who already own SteamVR Tracking controllers and base stations) to buy into the Cosmos headset without re-buying controllers and base stations:

This modularity would make a bit more sense if HTC would sell the Cosmos headsets separately. After all, that way people who bought into their VR hardware with the original Vive (which means they already have SteamVR Tracking base stations and controllers) would benefit from that investment by simply buying the Cosmos Elite headset by itself to use it with their existing hardware. Instead, HTC has left no clear path for loyal, existing VR customers to choose Cosmos.

By only selling the headsets bundled with controllers and other hardware, HTC has created a roundabout path where—if you already have SteamVR Tracking base stations and controllers—your best option is to buy Cosmos Play for $500 and then add the Cosmos Elite faceplate for $200, effectively getting you the Cosmos Elite headset for $700 (instead of $900), but still leaving you with two Cosmos controllers you don’t want but had to pay for anyway.

By announcing that it will sell the Cosmos Elite headset by itself for $550, HTC has created a much more welcoming path for anyone who already owns base stations or compatible controllers to pick up Cosmos Elite without paying more for hardware they already own.

HTC is launching the headset-only Cosmos Elite package on a rolling basis in different regions:

Country       Pre-Order       On Sale
CN        N/A       16-Apr
TW       1-Apr       16-Apr
EU       7-Apr       27-Apr
UK       7-Apr       27-Apr
CA       1-Apr       1-May
US       1-Apr       1-May
AU        N/A       May
KR        N/A       May
NZ       N/A       May
JP      To be announced      To be announced
KSA       1-May       18-May
UAE       1 May       18-May

HTC has also announced the regional release dates for the Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate, the $200 add-on faceplate which brings SteamVR Tracking to the base Cosmos headset.

Country On Sale
KR Late April
CA 1-May
US 1-May
EU 15-May
UK 15-May
AU May
ME 10-Jun
TW Late April
JP To be announced

HTC is also including a digital code for Half-Life: Alyx with the purchase of any package of Cosmos Elite or the External Tracking Faceplate.

Though this change makes it far more practical for owners of existing SteamVR Tracking hardware and peripherals to consider Cosmos Elite as their next headset, at $550 it’s still got a price disadvantage compared to Valve’s Index headset which is sold by itself for $500.

  • brubble

    Nah.

  • mirak

    Nope.

  • Mettanine

    Finally something from HTC that makes sense. And yet I still can’t see many people favoring this when you can get an Index for less. Once again, the wireless option is the only real selling point for this headset.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      But the wireless option is already available for all the other Vive headsets. This headset has a slightly higher resolution than the Vive Pro, and reading some reviews, even for LCD panels it doesn have really good blacklevels. So why get an Index if you can get something that might be better than the index? What makes the index so much better?

      • Mettanine

        I can’t say that it’s much better, because I never used a Cosmos. However, judging by the specs alone, Cosmos is at best equivalent to Index and still more expensive.

        One thing I can say with confidence is that the audio solution on the Index is better. Cosmos looks very similar to my old Vive strap and the hovering speakers of the Index are so much better.

        Then there is the higher refresh rates (120/144hz), which Cosmos does not support.

        I may still be wrong, of course. But considering all the info I have, Cosmos would need to be 100-150$ cheaper for me to even consider it.

        • Andrew Jakobs

          But for me the hovering speakers is what I don’t like about the index, yes it might sound good, but it doesn’t occulde enviroment noise which is the biggest problem (I like the headphones to stick firmly to my ears.. And yes the higher refreshrate is certainly a plus, but only if you have the hardware to drive it. But I also read somewhere that the blacklevels and color fidelity of the cosmos are much better than the index, and that’s something I think is much more important than having 120/144hz displays.. BUT i think it will come down to preference, and for most they have no ability to actually test it before buying..

  • Arashi

    Dead on Arrival

  • Zantetsu

    Are HTC lenses still abysmal?

    • sfmike

      Still the same annoying Fresnel BS.

  • gothicvillas

    It doesn’t matter any of the specs when the FOV is the same low. Period.

  • Not even a tiny bit interested in this headset.

  • Jerald Doerr

    HTC!!! Save some stock for all the RMA’s!!