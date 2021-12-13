HTC is doing a week-long holiday sale starting today that is bringing deep discounts to many of its PC VR headsets, as well as accessories such as the Vive Wireless Adapter and Deluxe Audio Strap.

The promo is in effect starting today, and goes until December 19th (or until supplies sell out).

We’ve listed prices in US dollars below, however you’ll find similar savings across both EU and UK regional sites. Here’s the full list of VR hardware currently on sale:

1,440 x 1,700 pixels per eye LCD at 90Hz

SteamVR 1.0 Base Stations

Vive wand controllers

Elite SteamVR faceplate

Built-in headphones

PC Required

all of the above minus SteamVR Base Stations and controllers

1,440 x 1,600 pixels per eye AMOLED at 90Hz

SteamVR 2.0 Base Stations

Vive wand controllers

Built-in headphones

PC Required

1,440 x 1,600 pixels per eye AMOLED at 90Hz

Built-in Tobii eye tracking

SteamVR 2.0 Base Stations

Vive wand controllers

Built-in headphones

PC Required

all of the above minus SteamVR base stations and controllers

Supports Vive Pro and Cosmos series

Supports up to 2,448 x 1,224 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate when used with VIVE Pro 2

Wireless Adapter for VIVE Cosmos Series & VIVE Pro 2 only work with the 21-Watt battery included in the kit

Requires PC with available PCIe slot

Brings headphones and greater long-term comfort

Natively compatible with original 2016-era HTC Vive

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more savings in the coming days, as the usual rush of hardware and software discounts tend to arrive around this time frame, often seeing repeats of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Check back for more deals and discounts!