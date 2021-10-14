HTC Announces Vive Flow, a Compact VR Headset Focused on Casual Entertainment & Wellbeing

By
Ben Lang
-
25

HTC today announced Vive Flow, its latest standalone VR headset. While the company just recently released the enterprise-focused Vive Focus 3, the Vive Flow aims for the consumer market with a compact size and feature-set that HTC has designed around casual entertainment and wellbeing apps.

Vive Flow Specs, Price, and Features

Priced at $500 and planned for release in November, HTC is positioning Vive Flow as a VR headset to help people relax, learn, and connect with friends.

Weight

Image courtesy HTC

The standalone headset aims to be both compact and lightweight; HTC says Vive Flow weighs just 189 grams, which is several times lighter than any major VR headset on the market today, standalone or otherwise.

Resolution, Field-of-view, & Audio

Image courtesy HTC

Vive Flow is said to have a “3.2K” resolution, though the company hasn’t specified the precise display. Based on the way they’ve marketed their most recent headsets, we understand this to mean roughly 1,600 × 1,600 per-eye.

Meanwhile, Vive Flow’s refresh rate is confirmed at 75Hz and the horizontal field-of-view at 100°. A diopter adjustment allows users to focus each lens to fit their glasses prescription, up to −6.0D. The headset also includes on-board audio and supports bluetooth headphones.

Processor & External Battery Power

Image courtesy Qualcomm

Vive Flow uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR1 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

While the device is standalone, it will rely extensively on external power from a USB battery pack (not included) or a phone. Vive Flow has a small on-board battery but it only lasts a “few minutes” and is designed to allow users to hot swap the headset’s tether between power sources.

Tracking & Input

Image courtesy HTC

The headset supports 6DOF head-tracking and users can pair an Android phone to be used as a 3DOF controller (head-based pointing can be used as a fallback). Hand-tracking won’t be supported at launch, though it may come in a future update.

In addition to running standalone apps, users can mirror content from their Android smartphone into the headset to watch video streaming apps, play flat Android games, and the like. iOS devices aren’t supported by the headset for use as a controller or content mirroring, though the company says they’re working on it.

Vive Flow Apps & Content

Image courtesy HTC

Beyond mirroring content from Android smartphones, Vive Flow can run standalone applications which will be served from a mobile version of HTC’s Viveport app store.

HTC says Vive Flow is built for “wellbeing, brain training, productivity, and light gaming,” and is focusing on serving those kinds of apps through Viveport.

We don’t have a complete list of the apps which will be offered at launch, but the company has given a few examples like the mindfulness app TRIPP, an original VR video series from MyndVR, and the company’s own social VR app, Vive Sync. We expect to hear more about specific apps that will support Vive Flow in the near future.

At launch, HTC will be offering a Viveport subscription plan for Vive Flow priced at $6 per month. It isn’t clear if this will allow access to the headset’s entire library of apps, or just select apps (as is the case with the company’s PC VR subscription library).

Accessories

Vive Flow carrying case | Image courtesy HTC

Since Vive Flow requires an external power source (but doesn’t include one in the box), HTC says it will be selling a 10,000mAh external battery pack. The company hasn’t announced the price, but we expect it will be priced similarly to the $80 battery pack the company has previously sold alongside its Vive wireless adapter accessory. Any power bank will work with Vive Flow, however.

HTC has also designed a carrying case for Vive Flow. Though also not yet priced, it will be included as a pre-order bonus.

Vive Flow Release Date & Pre-order

Image courtesy HTC

Vive Flow is set for a release date in November, but pre-orders start today. The Vive Flow price is $500, and pre-orders will receive both the carrying case and a bundle of seven apps.

Do you have questions about Vive Flow? Let us know in the comments below and we’ll try to get them answered!

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


  • Source Caster

    1600×1600. LOL. Next.

  • Ad

    So yes, this is worthless.

    • Arturs Gerskovics

      not totally worthless. It can be used as a bad example.

    • Pablo C

      elaborate?

      • Source Caster

        An example of how not to do.

  • johnny

    epic fail, as expected

  • Arturs Gerskovics

    epic fail

  • Bart Grudzien

    POS like I thought. That presentation was EPIC cringe. HTC, just STOP!

    A device for NOBODY. Maybe if it had OLED display it might be cool for media but fuck it with LCD displays.

    • Cless

      Exactly this. Who the hell wants to watch content on a shitty LCD display for $500? FFS, for that much you can buy some second hand VP1…

  • Bart Grudzien

    There marketing is mental health? seriously WTF? Pretty sure the Vive Flow is not gonna do that. LMFAO

  • mappo

    $500 and it’s BYOB (battery)?!?

  • So, other than being lighter, there’s basically no reason to buy this over a Quest 2.

    • Cless

      Well, yes there is. Maybe you want to spend more money for what seems to be a worse product!

  • Cless

    The only interesting thing about the product is… the glasses graduation thinguie. It would be nice to have that on all headsets, or have an addon you can put that does that…

  • Holdup

    I like the fact that they separate the battery from the headset to make it lighter, I wish oculus would do the same, they can put the battery in the back of the headset strap, or I don’t mind putting it in my pocket or around my waste or something. Other than the lightweight, compact this thing is pretty much garbage.

    • Yeah but HTC doesn’t give you a strap to attach the battery to. Where is it supposed to go?

      • Pulstar44

        Amazon or Etsy to the rescue?

  • Corey_Faure

    Where did the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 CPU information come from? I can’t seem to find mention of that from HTC.

  • Pulstar44

    I’m guessing there’s no ipd adjustment. That’s why they use clear aspherical lenses like the psvr to compensate.

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    Sub 4K 75Hz LCD with “up to” 100 FOV (probably diagonal)??? I was expecting at least micro OLED panels. And the price… Why would anyone want to pay 569€ (price in Europe) for this? Another day another missed opportunity from HTC :(

  • Rogue Transfer

    Truly a bad device spec-wise for 2021 and needing to pay an extra ~$80 for the battery, just to run it! Wow… It’s really a poor choice.

    The only positives are its low weight and form factor, but the FOV at 100° diagonal, is likely more constrained than anyone would like. There are similar, but cheaper devices like this already on the market. Not that near anyone would seriously considering buying such a limited device compared to a full VR device with tracked controllers.

  • Source Caster

    Oculus: we kinda expected competition… should we wait for another 2 years?

  • xyzs

    That’s almost painful to watch.
    Every time they release a product is a screwing up example.
    Lcd, no controllers, and beyond Apple: no charger AND no battery included.

    I think they have some staff who need to be replaced.

  • Lhorkan

    Interesting that it’s pitched as a device to help us disconnect from our phones, while its primary feature is immersing you entirely onto your phone’s screen.

  • MosBen

    Man, this strikes me a really cool, just one generation too early. I’m perfectly fine with an HMD that is relatively low powered, but lacking 6DOF for hand/controller tracking is just such a huge limitation. It’s tempting, but unless the reviews are really positive it’s probably a no from me.