HTC is running a Vive Pro 2 bundle deal right now in the US that includes the Vive Wireless Adapter, which when purchased separately costs $350.

The deal lasts from now until August 30th, bringing the full bundle price to $1,400. On its own, Vive Pro 2 costs $800, which doesn’t include controllers or tracking base stations (or Vive Wireless Adapter).

Besides a VR-ready PC, the bundle includes everything you need to go wireless: Vive Pro 2 headset, wand-style controllers, SteamVR 2.0 tracking base stations, Vive Wireless Adapter, and all of the bits and bobs in between, like cables, power adapters, mounting kits, etc.

Check out the headset’s specs below:

Vive Pro 2 Specs
Resolution 2,448 x 2,448 (6.0MP) per-eye, LCD (2x)
Refresh Rate 90Hz, 120Hz
Lenses Dual-element Fresnel
Field-of-view 120° horizontal
Optical Adjustments IPD, eye-relief
IPD Adjustment Range 57–72mm
Connectors USB 3.0, DisplayPort 1.2, power
Cable Length 5m (breakout box)
Tracking SteamVR Tracking 1.0 or 2.0 (external beacons)
On-board cameras 2x RGB
Input Vive wand controllers, rechargable battery
Audio On-ear headphones, USB-C audio output
Microphone Dual microphone
Pass-through view Yes

Granted, Vive Pro 2 still isn’t the most economical way to get into VR, although if you’re looking for a well-balanced PC VR headset with a better than average display, Vive Pro 2 is a pretty good choice.

Before you buy though, make sure to check out our full review of Vive Pro 2 where we stack it up next to Valve Index and HP Reverb G2, SteamVR headsets that most PC VR users look to first. In short, Vive Pro 2 doesn’t have the FOV of Index, or the clarity of Reverb G2, but it’s comfortable, includes a good slate of ergonomic adjustments, and has pretty great audio, albeit on-ear and not off-ear.

Still, it’s hard to argue with out-of-the-box wireless and the ability to readily bring either Vive or Tundra trackers into the mix—just the thing to launch your VRChat dance battles to the next level.

You can find the deal over on HTC’s website, which lasts from now until August 30th.

  • Ossi Hurme

    Probably still no update to the wireless that would support Pro 2 full refresh rate?

    • XRC

      Its not technically possible to support vp2 full resolution using wigig adapter. Would require wigig 2 but nothing happening there.

  • ViRGiN

    That’s seriously impressive for HTC – they achieved what Valve claimed to be solved problem in 2017 – and actually released the product.