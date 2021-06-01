Three years after the original Vive Pro, HTC’s Vive Pro 2 is here. With a class-leading price, the “Pro” branded headset is clearly positioned to one-up its contemporaries. Unfortunately the headset’s performance doesn’t quite justify the Pro price.

Before we dive into the full review, here’s a recap of the headset’s specs:

Vive Pro 2 Specs
Resolution 2,448 x 2,448 (6.0MP) per-eye, LCD (2x)
Refresh Rate 90Hz, 120Hz
Lenses Dual-element Fresnel
Field-of-view 120° horizontal
Optical Adjustments IPD, eye-relief
IPD Adjustment Range 57–72mm
Connectors USB 3.0, DisplayPort 1.2, power
Cable Length 5m (breakout box)
Tracking SteamVR Tracking 1.0 or 2.0 (external beacons)
On-board cameras 2x RGB
Input Vive wand controllers, rechargable battery
Audio On-ear headphones, USB-C audio output
Microphone Dual microphone
Pass-through view Yes

HTC Vive Pro 2 Summary

Photo by Road to VR

As is tradition, our full review goes into significant depth, so we’ll start with a summary.

HTC’s Vive Pro 2 brings some serious specs that, on paper, make it look like the headset will deliver an unbeatable experience compared to its competitors. And that ought to be the goal to justify the steep asking price of $800 for the headset by itself or $1,400 full kit price. Here’s a quick look at how this stacks up to the headset’s two nearest competitors:

Vive Pro 2 Valve Index Reverb G2
Headset Only $800 $500
Full Kit $1,400 $1,000 $600

With regards to fitting in with the competition and justifying its price, the key goal for Vive Pro 2 would be to offer customers the wide field of view of Valve Index with the clarity of Reverb G2—or at least one or the other. Unfortunately it doesn’t quite get there, and also has a few other oversights that belie the “Pro” branding.

While the resolution and field-of-view are good on paper, ultimately the headset doesn’t achieve either of those goals—it doesn’t have a field-of-view that’s as large or larger than Index, nor does it have as great or greater clarity than Reverb G2.

Photo by Road to VR

Part of the issue seems to be that the lenses can’t escape the historically tight sweet spot we find on HTC headsets. Even though the field-of-view is wider than the original Vive Pro, much of that added field-of-view gets blurry quickly. Rotate your eyes just a bit and text becomes difficult to read. Combined with the usual god-rays plus additional outer glare from the new dual-element lenses, and the headset’s tight sweet spot makes the view feel oddly cramped at times. This is furthered by a surprisingly small vertical field-of-view which makes feel like the top and bottom of the view has been cropped down.

Personal Measurements Vive Pro 2 Vive Pro Valve Index Reverb G2
Horizontal FOV 102° 94° 106° 82°
Vertical FOV 78° 102° 106° 78°

The displays otherwise are fairly good, even if the lenses seem to limit their sharpness somewhat. The headset has no visible screen-door effect, and other artifacts like mura, chromatic aberration, and ghosting are very minimal.

Even if Vive Pro 2 doesn’t beat out Index and Reverb G2 in key areas like field-of-view and clarity, it could still be a great headset worthy of the “Pro” name (and price). Unfortunately it falls short of that in other areas too.

For one, the pass-through cameras on Vive Pro 2 are very low quality, as is the microphone. While the headphones themselves are quite good in audio quality, the off-ear approach is increasingly the more convenient and preferred way to do audio on a VR headset. While you could opt to remove the headset’s on-ear speakers in favor of your own audio solution, the bulky strap would make it hard to work with anything but earbuds.

Photo by Road to VR

With SteamVR Tracking built in, you can expect the same gold standard tracking  accuracy, latency, and coverage that you’d find with other headsets with SteamVR Tracking, though you’ll have to put up with external beacons mounted somewhere in your room. Thankfully SteamVR Tracking also opens the door to some options, such as choosing if you want to use the old school Vive wand controllers or opting for something else like the Valve Index controllers. You can also use the headset with tracking pucks which are used to track other accessories or for adding more tracking points to yourself for full body tracking.

Vive Pro (left), Vive Pro 2 (right) | Photo by Road to VR

From an ergonomic standpoint, Vive Pro 2 is exactly the same as the original Vive Pro, which means it’s a fairly comfortable headset with a pretty good set of ergonomic adjustments. Notably, the headset has a physical IPD adjustment which ranges from 57–72mm and an eye-relief adjustment, both of which allow the headset to adapt to a wider range of users. Two things I also would have preferred but aren’t included: springs in the headstrap which make it easier to put on and take off without adjusting the tightness each time, and a wider range of rotation for the display housing.

HTC Vive Pro 2 In-depth Review

Photo by Road to VR

Let’s first talk about the bread and butter of any VR headset: the visuals. With a whopping 2,448 x 2,448 per-eye resolution and a purported 120° horizontal field-of-view, Vive Pro 2 would seem to be perfectly positioned to bring the best of Valve Index and Reverb G2 into one headset. Unfortunately the reality is a little more blurry.

Clarity

Although the paper specs would suggest that Vive Pro 2 and Reverb G2 could have quite similar resolving power, a quick side-by-side with the headsets reveals Reverb G2 to have an obviously sharper image, even before running any objective tests. To some extent, this would be expected given that Reverb G2 packs its pixels a bit more densely into its smaller field-of-view; even so, while Vive Pro 2 is clearly sharper than Index or the original Vive Pro, it still seems less sharp than it ought to next to Reverb G2.

This is very likely a result of the optics, which is one of the biggest changes on Vive Pro 2 compared to the original Vive Pro. While both headsets use Fresnel lenses, Vive Pro 2 adopts the Valve Index approach of moving to a dual-element lens, apparently in an effort to expand the field-of-view. Users of Valve Index will know that the dual-element approach risks introducing additional glare around the outer edges of the lenses (on top of the usual Fresnel god-rays), and we see the same thing happening on Vive Pro 2, more or less to the same extent as Index.

This additional glare, combined with the classically weak edge-to-edge clarity of HTC lenses, creates a sweet spot that at times feels oppressively small. Rotate your eyes just a little bit and the world is blurry until you move your head to recenter your eyes.

This small sweet spot unfortunately detracts from Vive Pro 2’s improved field-of-view. While it is indeed wider than the original Vive Pro by a good margin, the edges become blurry which can give a sense of tunnel vision even when in your periphery.

Field-of-View

Speaking of field-of-view, Vive Pro 2’s theoretical 120° horizontal seems to be just that: theoretical. At least for my personal measurements, I found the Vive Pro 2 to have a notably smaller field of view than Valve Index:

Personal Measurements Vive Pro 2 Vive Pro Valve Index Reverb G2
Horizontal FOV 102° 94° 106° 82°
Vertical FOV 78° 102° 106° 78°

Vive Pro 2 might indeed have a 120° horizontal field-of-view, but only if you could get your eyes close enough to the lenses. Although the headset has an eye-relief adjustment, it doesn’t seem to have the range of motion necessary to maximize the field-of-view, at least for my head. The eye-relief adjustment on Valve Index, on the other hand, makes it easier to squeeze the most out of the headset’s displays.

Photo by Road to VR

You’ll notice a surprisingly small vertical field-of-view on Vive Pro 2. From the shape of the lenses alone you might expect this to be the case; rather than being circular, the top and bottom of the lens are flat. When looking through the headset, it looks like your vertical view has been cropped down, which furthers that feeling of tunnel-vision that ultimately works against the headset’s field-of-view.

Displays

The Vive Pro 2 displays themselves seem quite good, even if their resolution is hampered by the optics. The headset uses an LCD display per-eye, which run up to 120Hz. Unfortunately the switch to LCD on Vive Pro 2 means losing out on the rich colors and deep contrast from the Vive Pro’s OLED display, but in return you’re getting much higher resolution, better pixel fill, and less ghosting.

Like Reverb G2, Vive Pro 2 essentially has no screen-door effect (the visibility of unlit spaces between pixels). The display density is simply too great to make out individual pixels.

In general use, the displays have almost no visible artifacts. I had to search carefully to find some minor ghosting against certain colors. Mura (the consistency of brightness and color from one pixel to the next) is similarly hard to spot and will probably go entirely unnoticed during normal use. Looking carefully against flat colors I could spot some faint splotchy mura, but it’s impact on the overall clarity is very minimal.

When it comes to visual performance, Vive Pro 2 is good, but it doesn’t feel “Pro”, given that it’s bested by Index in field-of-view and sweet spot, and by Reverb G2 in clarity, both of which are less expensive headsets.

  • Kevin White

    Well that’s disappointing. Any thoughts as to testing with wireless?

  • Rogue Transfer

    Some notable omissions and errors in the article. Most importantly, when providing your personal measurements for FOV, you should state your IPD and whether you use glasses or not, and what FOV measuring software(plus version number) you used, as there have been some faulty versions that miscalculated vertical FOV.

    Secondly, you failed to mention that Facebook’s camera passthrough is only black & white(and low resolution too) and whether the Vive Pro 2 is using colour cameras or not. The notable benefit of Facebook’s passthrough is the 3D view reconstruction, which Valve attempts to do similar, but in colour. I presume the Vive Pro 2 is like the Vive colour passthrough, flat? Or does it have depth?

    Thirdly, you made an error referring to Oculus still as a producer, when that company was dissolved back in 2018 and the last three Oculus brand products have been’from Facebook/Facebook Technologies. As shown on their product boxes and website for the last three years. Oculus is now just a platform/brand name from Facebook Technologies.

  • Witness

    I find it odd that the author of a vr headset spent pretty much the entire article complaining about the headphones, mic, pass through camera, and strap, but nothing on the main draw: the display.

    Whats up with that?

    • wheeler

      There’s a “Displays” section on the first page where pixel density, refreshrate, SDE, mura, etc etc are covered. But you’ll notice Ben focused more on optical characteristics because I think the main point here is that the displays are bottlenecked by the lenses. You can have the best display in the world but it doesn’t matter if e.g. the angular resolution of the lenses doesn’t allow you to effectively resolve it, everything but the central area is blurry, the image is distorted, and its FOV gives the impression of something that is cropped.

  • Gonzax

    Disappointing. A much bigger FOV, both horizontal and vertical, or at least keeping the vertical height of Index, is what I would call a good upgrade and it’s obviously not the case here.

    • Cless

      Damn, didn’t notice that abysmal vertical FOV… how could they make it worse than in the OG Vive or OG Pro…?

      • Shy Guy

        Probably because the displays are square now. In the OG Vive and OG Pro the vertical dimension was taller than the width. Only 10:9, but it makes a difference. 1200×1080 for OG Vive. 1600×1440 for OG Pro. Now 2448×2448 for Pro 2.

  • dk

    damn looking at the reverb numbers …your head shape/eyes position must be very similar to Tomas from voodoodevr

  • Interesting to see your review, currently using index but it’s never been very comfortable for me and the display could benefit from higher resolution to reduce screen door effect, as the display diffuser has its limits.

    However the edge to edge clarity, geometry stability and field of view are excellent and I’m not willing to give that up.

    Got Vive Pro 2 on pre-order delivery end of June, but was concerned HTC wouldn’t build a good lens because it’s difficult, very expensive and they don’t have a good track record with optics

    After reading your review, is it even worth bothering continuing with my pre-order? Had to pay up front….

    • wheeler

      I’ve read in other reviews that the Vive Pro 2 also suffers from bad pupil swim. I don’t see Ben comment on this much in his reviews so I’m not sure if he’s sensitive to this aspect of VR displays. But it seems like HTC tried to copy Valve but ended up with lenses that have the downside of the Index (glare) without the benefits (FOV, edge to edge clarity, minimal pupil swim). HTC really should have just continued working with Valve.

      Personally I’m just going to hold out for Index 2.

      • Just imagine the potential of Valve and HTC working together again!

        Lenses are so easy to get wrong, and really difficult to get right.

        One of my favourite lenses was the 2017 Daydream, Google spend stupid money and supercomputer time running million of ray simulation, very impressive end result.

        • Zantetsu

          I just don’t understand why “it’s so easy to get lenses wrong”. Do they not use the headset during testing? It would be obvious that the lenses are terrible, just like HTC lenses always are. So you iterate. Is it really impossible to iterate on lenses? Do you just spec a lens, have it made, and then just live with whatever terrible optics you get? You do if you are HTC I guess …

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    102° H FOV? How the F did HTC come up with advertising 120 HORIZONTAL FOV? And only 78° V FOV? That’s just bad… really, really bad. Just one more disappointing news after NGreedia’s announcement of 3080TI’s MSRP being a whooping 1200 bucks. The way things are headed consumer PCVR market has no future or will stay limited to a Quest link/wireless experience in the best case scenario with some half baked VR mods of PC pancake games. I mean how many ppl can realistically afford $1400 hmd coupled with +1200 bucks GPU (assuming mining craze ends some day) and all that just to get a marginally better experience than a 300 bucks Quest owner?

    • Cless

      I thought it was a typo… but realized it wasn’t after reading… I did hear on other reviews that having a thin face cover will make the FOV significantly bigger though.

      • Rudl Za Vedno

        Yeah Sebastian from MRTV used thin Quest cover on it to get Index like horizontal fov (even a bit better), but it’s still a mod with all the comfort problems that come with it. Why the hell can noone copy lenses of Pimax Artisan? It has real 130 H FOV and 100 V FOV with no visible distortion (at least for me). The problem with it is that resolution is just not high enough and contrast/colors/black level of it’s panels suck big time.

    • Zantetsu

      With US dollar inflation, $1200 is the new $600. Get used to it.

      • Rudl Za Vedno

        yeah right…

  • Cless

    No surprises here then, well, no good ones at least. I’m happy I didn’t get dragged up by the hype. No OLED, and slightly superior FOV than the original Pro… Basically means to me “Hey, do you want to pay 300 extra bucks for twice the resolution at higher refresh rate… while butchering the contrast and partially the colors?”. But again, that its just my personal opinion. I know many people here would give a kidney for more resolution, and that is fine hahaha

    • Elite-Force_Cinema

      And why do you want LCD screens to die? Is it because you think it has terrible contrast and colors just so that you can make OLED the only display available in the entire world? Cause it sounds like you are!

      • Cless

        YES, EXACTLY MUAHAHAHAHAHAAA

        You aren’t far from the truth lol
        There is dozens of us… DOZENS!!

        I’m just salty that for this generation of new headsets, we just don’t get ANY OLED choice, its LCD you want it or not.
        At least before, we did have a choice, like, you could choose the Index with LCD, or the Vive Pro with OLED, and well, it wasn’t the only OLED headset around either.

        So… I think I’m just going to keep my Vive Pro… and wait until they start making some OLED Headsets again, or we might even get mLED around… We can only wait and see!

        • Zantetsu

          Yeah I prefer OLED, too bad for me. I also prefer glass non-fresnel lenses. OLED with glass “real” lenses have colors and contrast like you would not believe.

  • Ivan Ivko

    Hi!
    Could you please write, what was your steam vr SS (and, what is more importnat, what resolution was with it in steam vr), when you where comparing clarity between G2 and Pro2

    • Ivan Ivko

      Also, i have explanation, “how the resolution options interact with SteamVR’s own Render Resolution setting”.
      It would be a long one, though.

      At first, let’s speak about some older HMD.
      Let’s take Vive Pro 1 as example.

      Vive Pro 1 doesn’t have any upscaling chip in it. It means, that if he had panels with 1600*1440 resolution per eye, it needs to get picture in the very same resolution, to display it on the panel – output is the same as input.

      Also, as we know, hmd uses lenses, to distort picture from panels, to increase fov, and make it surrounding us.
      But, as we also know, during this process picture loses it’s proportions, and so on.
      So, to make it look “realistic”, we need, that source picture (displayed on panes) was already distorted, but backwarsd. So after distorting by lenses, it became “normal”, with normal proportions.

      So, according to this, HMD is displaying on its panels picture with its native (1600*1440) resolution, but distorted. So the same picture should be sent to it through display port.

      Now let’s talk, how PC is creating this picture.
      We have 2 actors here. First is game engine. It know, what image needs to be rendered, but knows nothing about, what hmd is connected to PC, how picture need to be distorted. So it just can’t render picture already distorted, only “straight” one.
      And also we have Steam VR, who interacts with hmd, and knows, how to distort picture.
      So process here is, that Steam VR knows native resolution of HMD, knows, how it need to be distorted. So it gives to game engine another resolution, rendering resolution, which is higher, than native. For Pro1 it is about 2k*2k roughly.
      And after that how he gets this bigger image from game engine, it can distort it, and after that – take crop of it, with native resolution of HMD, and send it there.
      So the reason, why even 100%SS rendering resolution is higher, than native resolution of HMD is necessity of distortion compensation.

      Now, let’s talk, what if SS!=100%.
      As it is said before, HMD can only display image with native resolution. So, if we set SS different, than 100%, for example, more, than 100%, game engine will render it, but then steam VR will distort and downscale it ro native HMD resolution. But, due rendering specificity, resulting image will look more sharp, than if it would be rendered in the 100% resolution from the begining.
      The same applies for the SS<100% – but you get less sharp image as a result.

      Now, at least we can get to the Vive Pro 2.

      As we know, it has upscaling chip inside it. They did it because ,they wanted to give owners of older HMD's possibility to use it – because even DP1.4 (without DSC) cannot handle native resolution.
      So, options in the vive console are options, in which resolution videocard should send image to HMD.
      If you choose Ultra or Extreme modes – picture will be sended to HMD in native resolution, and all the process will be the same, like it is described above.
      But you need to check, what is rendering resolution in Steam VR – HMD is new, and it is possible, that 100% SS gives wrong resolution, which is actually a downsampling. And that is possible reason, why you get more blurry image, than in G2. It seems, according to previous HMD's, that distortion coefficient is about 1.4 (2000/1600 for pro 1 or index). So, resolution in Steam should be about 3428*3482, to get native, and not downsampled, image in Pro2, and compare it with G2 on clarity correctly.

      Now let's talk about other modes in Vive utility.
      As i said, this are modes for upscaling in HMD. So, the picture, created on PC, will be downscaled to this resolution, before sending to DP, to meet requirements of older DP's. Than it will get to HMD in this, lower resolution, and then upscaled to native resolution on HMD itself.
      And this doesn't have ant connection with resolution, which you choose in steam VR. You can set Steam VR SS500%, but picture still will be downscaled and upscaled after transfering, and you'll loose almost all of thes SS clarity – just because down and upscaling isn't comression/decompression, it loses quality.

  • mepy

    The reported FOV and sweet spot seems to vary a lot between people on this headset, seems you have to find the right adjustment, and it depends on the face form. MRTV reports the sweet spot is good with the correct adjustments and not blurry, also a perceived FOV H 114 / V 90, and with changing the face pad to a 10mm version a FOV of H 116 / V 96 (6mm versions are also possible to find).

  • Gus Smedstad

    The discussion of the displays is poorly thought out.

    Yes, the Reverb G2 is clearer. That’s because it has a smaller FOV, packing the pixels into a smaller space. If you’re going to compare apples to apples, compare it to either the Index OR the G2, not both at once. There’s no HMD on the market that has both the FOV of the Index _and_ the pixel density of the G2.

    For example, I’d expect that it’s noticeably sharper than the Index, while having a comparable horizontal (if not vertical) FOV. If you’re given the choice between the Index and the Vive Pro 2, which would you rather have?

    Similarly, would you rather have this, or the G2? You’ve said the G2 is clearer, but is the smaller FOV a major limitation? I already feel like I’m wearing restrictive goggles with the Vive Pro 1. The reduced vertical FOV of the Pro 2 concerns me.

    Just don’t try and compare it to a HMD that has the best features of both. It doesn’t exist, and you can’t buy it.