It looks like HTC is making a final push to relieve itself of Vive Pro stock in Europe, as the company is including a copy of Valve’s critically-acclaimed VR title Half-Life: Alyx (2020) with purchase of the full kit.

The Europe-only deal is taking place between May 11th – 25th, and is only available with purchase of the full Vive Pro kit. The US-facing site is currently out of stock of both the McLaren Limited Edition and Vive Pro Starter Kit; he full Vive Pro Kit is no longer available there.

Priced at €1,219 (£1,119), the Vive Pro Full Kit includes the headset itself, two SteamVR 2.0 base stations, two ‘wand’ style controllers, and all the necessary cabling to get you into PC VR. Besides a download code for Half-Life: Alyx, the offer also includes two free months of Viveport Infinity, the company’s Netflix-style game download service.

The deal is also available through online retailers such as Scan, Overclockers, Curry’s PC World, Ebuyer, Box.co.uk, and Amazon.

First launched back in 2018, Vive Pro is now being discontinued in favor of the newer Vive Pro Eye, a version of the headset with integrated Tobii eye-tracking. Vive Pro notably upped the resolution of the original 2016-era Vive and included the ergonomic audio headstrap as a standard feature.

Earlier this year HTC permanently reduced the price of Vive Pro to $600 (or local equivalent), which includes only the headset. With that, it’s possible we’re seeing the last Vive Pro stocks dwindle as Vive Cosmos and Vive Pro Eye take its place as the company’s flagship headsets.

HTC Vive Pro Specs