As if there was any doubt about HTC teasing a new VR headset late last week, the company also reconfirmed that it’s definitely on the way with an image of the device sitting under a veil.

A blogpost titled “VR Headset?” featuring the image was released on the same day as the Tweet that saw wider circulation.

The only text to go along with the image was: “VR Headset – Confirmed”.

As far as veiled images go, there’s little to tell from this image alone. The headset appears to be propped up internally by a box, so it’s difficult to tell whether it indeed has a rigid strap system or not.

The only other image we have of the device for now was released via Twitter last week, showing what appears to be a rendering of the top-left corner of the headset’s faceplate and revealing a single optical sensor.

HTC has done these sort of Twitter teases in the past, the most recent of which was right before the company launched new VR accessories.

The phrase from last week’s tweet: “now that the accessories are out of the way, let’s get down to business,” could mean that company is getting ready to release a business-focused headset instead of one for consumers. This would track fairly well with its past strategy of releasing its Vive Focus standalone headsets in China for consumers, and pitching the same hardware outside of that country for business.

What do you think is under the veil? PC VR? Standalone? Let us know in the comments below!

  • rfanck

    The veiled will be available for consumers and business edition …SOON !

    • Jan Ciger

      The question is whether anyone will care, esp. on the business side. Pico is eating both Quest and original Vive Focus for lunch in the business space due to their hw not being tied to any mandatory subscriptions and management services.

      Which 90% deployments don’t need but it often makes them unviable when suddenly the budget (made based on the consumer prices) is blown up at least 3x (2x cost of the hw + mandatory per-device annual sub + forced integration with some 3rd-party management portal).

      Also Pico has clear pricing, including various customization and branding optionson the hw and even possibility to have system access (effectively
      “root”).

      • Also Pico is not available in the Western Hemisphere…..

  • Jan Ciger

    Most likely Vive Focus 2, the standalone that has been rumored, and kinda announced but never delivered and always delayed last year already.

    The specs were to be very similar to Quest 2 (Snapdragon XR 2), just more expensive, too late to the game and lacking the Oculus content library.

  • wheeler

    Hopefully they’ve addressed the issues with tracking. Since they need to make a profit off of hardware they’ll probably have to sell it at a minimum of $500. However, the “for business” suggestions make me think it could be much more expensive.

    If they’ve addressed the major problems of the earlier devices, they may have some inroads with PCVR users that want an alternative to Facebook (especially if they officially support integrated wireless). However, there are hints that Facebook is considering a “Quest 2 Pro,” which they’d presumably subsidize to a predatory level again to ensure HTC remains irrelevant even here.

    As for standalone, without subsidization they couldn’t compete with Facebook even if they could manage feature parity–in the US. But Facebook isn’t allowed in China so there may be opportunities there. If they can make it as simple as possible to port from the Quest 2 hardware, I could see a lot of poor VR devs taking interest in access to a Chinese VR market (side note: yay, another wave of ports…)

    A lot of “if”s and “hopefully”s. It would be easier to root for HTC if they could at least nail the fundamentals and if it were just price where they were not competitive. Because to a large extent there’s not much they can do about price without having the benefit of a large tech monopoly to subsidize the device and ecosystem with.

    • Jan Ciger

      HTC is not a big player in China. They are a Taiwanese company, not (mainland) Chinese. That makes a huge difference (yay politics).

      In China the main players are domestic ones – e.g. Pico Interactive with their Neo 2 and recently announced Neo 3.

      • Andrew Jakobs

        But the HTC Focus is mainly for the chinese market, and they seem to sell them reasonable.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Except Facebook sells their Quest 2 not subsidized. They don’t make a big profit on the headset itself, but they don’t sell it at loss..

  • 3872Orcs

    I’ll get it if it’s a wireless PC VR headset with similar or better specs than Index or if it’s a real contender to the Quest 2 with a similar library of content. Price really doesn’t matter too much for me as long as I can order it in Norway. Around 1000 dollars is well within my price range and I can stretch it further depending on the specs.

    • Well unfortunately the rest of us aren’t rich, so price really DOES matter to us.

      • Wild Dog

        Well if vive makes an expensive headset that does everything people want it to do, that’s gonna set a precedent.

        And when newer, even more deluxe features come along, it’ll get cheaper. It’s like we’re all climbing a ladder.

  • Adrian Meredith

    It’s looks VERY thin. There looks to be noticeably less face area compared to quest. Colour me interested…

    • mepy

      It also looks wider and taller than the quest.

      • ShaneMcGrath

        Wider might be a good sign, I want a little more FOV in any of these wireless headsets.
        Resolution is already decent enough on most of them, They should focus more on FOV so it doesn’t look like a pair of swimming goggles or binoculars when viewing VR.

  • If only they had an Appstore ecosystem comparable to Oculus/facebook – the market is in need of competitors!

    • xyzs

      World doesn’t need a new closed ecosystem…
      World needs PC VR wireless connection for any existing store/VR games people have.

      • Geoff

        No, the world doesn’t, but the world didn’t move so Oculus/FB filled that gap and it is what it is now.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Well, they have VivePort which supports multiple headsets, and they have the Infinity subscription.

  • Chris

    Take my money, get on with the roll out….

  • Foreign Devil

    Are we going to have an HMD striptease? show just a little bit of plastic at a time!

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Oh come on, this is already 3 days old, come on HTC reveal the bugger already..