Following the teasing that preceded its recently released VR accessories, HTC is back on the teasing train, this time showing what may well be a new Vive headset.

The HTC Vive Twitter account shared a single teaser photo today saying, “now that the accessories are out of the way, let’s get down to business.”

Image courtesy HTC

The Twitter tease follows the launch of new VR accessories from the company, which themselves were teased ahead of their reveal. The phrase from today’s tweet, “now that the accessories are out of the way,” suggests this is indeed a new Vive headset from the company. It seems likely too that the phrase “let’s get down to business,” means this device won’t be consumer focused.

While we don’t know for sure if this is a VR headset (it could be AR for that matter), HTC’s Vive China president, Alvin Wang Graylin, tweeted the same photo with the hashtags “#XR #VR #Vive,” saying also, “can’t wait to share the bigger picture.”

Assuming this is a headset that’s being teased, it appears that the photo is of a single corner-mounted tracking camera, similar to what we’ve seen on Quest and other headsets. This would be a departure from Vive headsets of the past, which have placed cameras either on the front or sides, so this is likely a new product we haven’t seen before rather than a tweak to an existing headset.

HTC’s Proton prototype | Image courtesy HTC

In early 2020 HTC revealed Vive Proton, a prototype compact standalone VR headset. However, we have heard little about Proton since then, and the designs revealed don’t seem to bear much resemblance to today’s teaser photo, unless there have been some significant changes to camera placement (which is entirely likely given that we’re more than a year removed from the initial Proton reveal).

Whatever HTC has up its sleeve, it looks like we’ll be waiting a while yet for a full unveiling.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • okExpression

    A good alternative to G2 would be welcome. Especially one which isn’t always out of stock.

  • Bob

    now that the accessories are out of the way, let’s get down to business.”

    Hmm. Lets hope that means what is supposed to mean and not something in HTC language! ;)

  • kontis

    Will they repeat that bizarre situation of releasing a tracker and a headset that cannot be used with it… ?

    HTC has a big dilemma: most of their user base tracks with Lighthouse and all their best and most successful products are based on that, but it’s a high quality, high friction and expensive tech that cannot be used for stand alone money making devices like Quest.

    Imagine their internal discussion how to handle this situation. Not fun.

  • dk

    if it looks nothing like the proton that will be hilarious

  • xyzs

    If it runs on battery, with wifi 6/6e connection to PC, with oculus touch like controller layout, a good inside out tracking (this time), and RGB oled screens, that will be an interesting product.

    But common, it’s Htc we talk about here, 95 percent chance it’s gonna be disappointing.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    “It seems likely too that the phrase “let’s get down to business,” means this device won’t be consumer focused.”

    I don’t see why that would be, normally when you say “let’s get down to business” after you said something about something small, you just mean you’re now getting to the bigger things.

    But it does look like a VR headset, as you can see the nose outline.

    I just hope they don’t keep us waiting long for the actual showing of the new device.
    And I just hope it’ll have a good headstrap like the Vive Pro, not another crappy elastic band like the original vive had or the quest 2 has.

    • Blaexe

      HTC loves to play with words – just take a look at the past accessory teasers. Coupled with the statement that it won’t be a Quest competitor makes it completely reasonable to interprete it that way.

  • 3872Orcs

    A wireless headset with similar or better specs than Index would probably do it for me. Vive has been very good in the past. My wireless Vive Pro has probably been my favorite headset so far, a least it was used far more than my current Index due to it being wireless. Index is better in almost every way but the cable is a major drawback for me!