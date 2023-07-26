VR Education App ‘Human Anatomy’ Now Available on PSVR 2

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

The PlayStation Store has a growing number of games built specifically (or optimized) for PSVR 2, although there aren’t a ton of educational apps yet that you might use to get a better understanding of complex subjects like the human body. Now the creators of Human Anatomy VR have released their medical educational tool on PSVR 2.

Initially released on the original PSVR and Quest 2, the PSVR 2 app includes both high school and University-level content. High school content is simplified for “anybody who is curious about the human body,” while University-level content includes detailed 3D models and info that developers Virtual Medicine say “matches the needs of a medical doctor or a medical student who needs to prepare for their anatomical exams.”

Human Anatomy VR includes 15 body systems with more than 13,000 realistic anatomical structures designed by medical professionals, the studio says. This includes bone mapping with 5,000 bone features organized into parts, surfaces, borders, and landmarks. You’ll also be able to handle 21 microanatomy models, and see over 500 movement animations in action.

“It is perfect for sport, fitness & workout enthusiasts, science enthusiasts, high school students, medical and nursing students, universities, libraries and health practitioners,” Virtual Medicine says in the app’s description. “Feature rich content is delivered in a deeply engaging experience with excellent graphics, innovative presentation, and visual delivery.”

You can find Human Anatomy VR on PSVR 2 today, priced at $30. You can also find it on Quest 2 via App Lab as a free trial, and on the original PSVR for $10.