Looking for some great SteamVR games to hold you over until the holidays are here? Well, Humble is making it hard to keep your wallet closed this month with its new Fall VR Bundle, which brings a bevy of awesome PC VR games to as low as $17 for the whole pack.

Pay $1 and you’ll get pretty surprising deal: VR shooter A-Tech Cybernetic (2020), multiplayer mech arena Archangel: Hellfire – Fully Loaded (2018), and co-op horror shooter Killing Floor: Incursion (2017).

Bump that up to $10 an you’ll get all of those games plus the cybernetic-ninja adventure Raw Data (2017). At $15.61 you’ll get that and award-winning puzzler I Expect You to Die (2017) and heavy-hitting boxing game Creed: Rise to Glory (2018).

And if you pay $17 or more, you’ll get the full bundle of games, ($219 value) which includes:

Without a doubt, one of our favorites among the bunch is Skydance Interactive’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (2020), which we gave a resounding [9/10] in our full review.

The single-player RPG tosses you head-first into the zombie apocalypse where you’ll go toe-to-toe against physics-based zombies, navigate the muddy waters of rival gang warfare, and scrounge through the wasteland for crafting materials, food, and anything you can use to stop the walkers from shambling one step further. Just make sure to be back home before the sirens go off—a veritable dinner bell for the oncoming horde.

Why pay more than the minimum $17 for the full pack? In addition to supporting Movember this year, an annual event to raise awareness of men’s health issues, you can also pick from thousands of charities via PayPal Giving Fund.

Charities include the Red Cross, Child’s Play, Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontieres) and many more.

Of course you can always toss a few bucks to Humble too as a tip—all of which is configurable with a handy slider bar near the purchase button.

Humble’s Fall VR Bundle deal is now available and lasts until November 24th. All games come with a Steam-redeemable code, so you might also keep a few to dole out during the gift-giving season this year.