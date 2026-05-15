‘ROG XREAL R1’ Pre-orders Now Live – 240Hz MicroOLED Gaming Glasses Priced at $850

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) and XREAL today announced pre-orders for ROG XREAL R1, the microOLED gaming AR glasses that boast up to 240Hz refresh rate.

Unveiled at CES 2026 in January, ROG XREAL R1 are AR glasses that focus on playing traditional content, whether it be from tethered USB-C handhelds and mobile devices, or PCs and consoles via its external ‘ROG Control Dock’, which includes DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports.

Now, ROG and Xreal announced they’re almost here, as the companies today released pre-orders in the US via Best Buy, priced at $850. Global pre-orders direct from Xreal are expected to go live on May 17th.

At the time of this writing, Best Buy orders are quoted at arriving on May 29th for both in-store pickup and courier shipping. ROG and Xreal say worldwide shipping is slated to begin on June 1st.

As for the device itself, ROG XREAL R1 serves up dual 1,920 x 1,080 microOLED panels clocked at 240Hz, which are displayed through birdbath optics boasting a 57 degree field-of-view (FOV).

At a peak brightness of 700 nits and a 3ms motion-to-photon latency, the device is essentially now Xreal’s de facto flagship device, owing to its $850 price tag and its biggest leap in specs: a 240Hz refresh rate, double that of its previously released XREAL One Pro ($600). Notably, the ROG Control Dock comes in the box, and seems to be exclusive to ROG XREAL R1.

Like its little sibling One Pro though, ROG XREAL R1 offers 3DOF tracking, electrochromic tinting, and Sound by Bose audio. With the addition of the optional $100 XREAL EYE add-on, users can also unlock 6DOF tracking. Check out the main specs below for both the glasses and included ROG Control Dock:

ROG XREAL R1 Specs

Display Sony 0.55-inch micro-OLED Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 240Hz FOV 57° Motion-to-photon latency 3ms Peak brightness 700 nits Color gamut 107% sRGB 3 Degrees of Freedom (DoF) Native 3DoF, 6DoF supported Adjustable lens transparency 3-level adjustable Digital IPD adjustment Yes Audio Sound by Bose Weight 91g

ROG Control Dock Specs