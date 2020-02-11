Recently picked up a PC VR headset and looking to add a handful of top rated VR games to your library? Between now and February 25th a special Humble VR Bundle is offering up Cosmic Trip, Smashbox Arena, Gorn, Budget Cuts, Space Pirate Trainer, SUPERHOT VR, and Moss for as little as $15.

Humble Bundle is a digital storefront which sells game bundles where you not only ‘pay what you want’, but also get to decide which portion of your payment goes to game creators and which portion goes to charity.

Now through February 25th, a special Humble VR Bundle is offers up $160 worth of VR games for as little as $15. Here’s everything that’s in the bundle and the price tiers:

All of the games in the bundle are VR exclusive and activated through Steam.

Considering the value of the games in the bundle, Humble Bundle suggests a $25 as a fair price, but it’s up to you. At checkout you can also decide how your money is distributed between game creators and charity; this particular bundle is supporting WIRES and the Call of Duty Endowment, but you can also pick among thousands of other charities instead.