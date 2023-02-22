‘I Expect You To Die 3’ Announced for Quest & PC VR, Coming in 2023

Schell Games, the team behind the I Expect You To Die franchise, announced the third game in the series is slated to arrive on VR headsets this year.

Called I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine, the latest installment of the spy-flavored puzzle-adventure is expected to come to Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets later this year.

The studio hasn’t mentioned PSVR 2 support yet, although it’s likely we’ll be waiting on a bigger announcement surrounding PSVR 2 versions of both the first and second I Expect You To Die games.

In I Expect You To Die (both one and two), the player is confronted with escape room-style puzzles, requiring you to use your wits to defy death as you defuse bombs, solve complex object-oriented puzzles, and maneuver your way ever closer to defeating the evil Dr. Zor and his henchmen.

Here’s how Schell Games describes the upcoming sequel:

Outwit your most cunning adversary to date in the latest installment of this award-winning, spy-themed VR puzzle series. Wield new gadgets, visit action-packed locales, and wear custom disguises as you dive back into the world of espionage in this escape room game. Your skills, and survival rate, make you one of our most capable agents, and you’ve resurfaced right on time. Zoraxis, our sworn enemy, has something new up its sleeve and we fear dire consequences if we don’t stop its diabolical schemes. We’re counting on you to throw a wrench into whatever evil is brewing. In this escape-the-room VR puzzler, you need to protect the Agency and the world as we know it, without losing your wits…or your life!

In a Meta blog post, I Expect You To Die 3 Project Director Matt Mahon said this:

“We have some unique and exciting locations in I Expect You To Die 3, and we can’t wait to see how players creatively solve puzzles in a race to beat Dr. Zor at their own game,” said Mahon. “Players new to the series can jump right in and have a great time, and returning fans will appreciate some fun nods to the prior games.”

I Expect You To Die 3 is scheduled to launch later this year. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on Steam.