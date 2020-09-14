Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is ILMxLAB’s next pet VR project for Quest, and the studio says we’ll be getting a “new glimpse” of the action-adventure experience at Facebook Connect this week.

The game’s reveal trailer (linked below) didn’t reveal very much when it was published in late July, but a side effect of this is there’s still plenty to uncover around the upcoming Star Wars game.

Here’s how ILMxLAB describes the game:

Your in-experience character is a droid repair technician. Following a crash landing on Batuu as a result of a pirate attack, you’ll quickly be swept up into a grand adventure on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost. Chatting with Seezelslak in his cantina, you’ll find yourself transported to other locations and times in the Star Wars galaxy, spurred on by his larger-than-life tales.

Additionally, it was revealed earlier this summer that Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live, Star Wars Resistance) is set to play Seezelslak, an Azumel bartender. Debra Wilson (Mad TV, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) is voicing Tara Rashin, a Quarren pirate and leader of the local Guavian Death Gang working on Batuu.

In the story, it appears you’ll be jumping through various tales told by Seezelslak which surround a conflict brought on by the Death Gang.

Although we still don’t know exactly when the game is set to release, we’re certain to find out more on Wednesday, September 16th when Facebook Connect kicks off. We’ll be following along, so make sure to check back in for all things AR/VR to come from the livestreams.