A massive leak featuring several promotional videos has confirmed the upcoming Quest 2’s basic specs ahead of Facebook Connect this week.

Much of the info comes from two similar introductory videos, which are hosted on the company’s Facebook Blueprint developer site. Both videos, entitled ‘Meet Quest 2’ and ‘Inside the Upgrade’, and a host of other Quest 2 instructional content are still live on the site at the time of this writing.

“Whether you’re new to VR or already a pro, this is your introduction to Oculus’ most advanced all-in-one VR system yet: Quest 2,” a description to ‘Meet Quest 2’ reads.

Image captured via Facebook Blueprint

The videos maintain that Quest 2 boasts over 50 percent more pixels than the 2019-era Quest, noted as “nearly 2K per eye.” This makes Quest 2 “the company’s highest resolution headset yet,” the company says.

While we did suspect the headset would likely feature a higher resolution over last year’s 1,440 × 1,600 dual OLEDs, with this information it’s possible to infer that Quest 2 is running on a single panel featuring at or around 3,840 x 2,160 pixels given the notable lack of hardware-based IPD adjustment seen in the first set of leaks showing off Quest 2’s exterior. There’s still no confirmation on what panel type Quest 2 is employing here, although its ‘nearly’ 2K per-eye resolution puts it above Valve Index’s on-paper pixel count.

Image captured via Facebook Blueprint

According to the videos, driving those extra pixels is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 platform, a chipset physically capable of supporting displays up to 3K × 3K per eye @ 90Hz, integrated 5G connectivity, support for seven simultaneous camera feeds, and significantly more processing power across the board compared to last year’s Snapdragon 835-based Quest.

SEE ALSO
Oculus CTO: Last Year's Keynote Hints Upcoming Announcements, But 'many pain points remain unresolved'

The videos also confirmed that Quest 2 features 6 GB of RAM, a slight bump over last year’s 4 GB, which they say will allow developers build more detailed games.

Image captured via Facebook Blueprint

A Walmart listing leaked in late August specified two models, a 64 GB variant priced at $299 and a 256 GB variant priced at $399. Although today’s leaked videos don’t confirm those price points, one of them does make mention of a version with 256 GB of storage.

The videos also make mention of the headset’s new ‘Soft Touch Strap’, which is touted for its ‘easy fitting’. Improved Touch ergonomics are also up on the list of Quest 2 improvements.

Leaked videos also included updated tutorials for hand tracking, casting, health and safety briefing, and Link PC-tethering so Quest 2 users can play standard PC VR games.

This news is breaking. Check back soon as more info comes in.

    It can’t possibly be $300, but either way this is basically a knife into the chest of the industry. This is impossible to compete with. Zuck wins this round unless Valve organizes everyone else and dedicates themselves to VR

    • Bob

      Valve are not direct competitors to Facebook nor are they going to spend every penny they have on VR because that’s not their primary focus.

      The more likely competitor to Facebook and the only company with the balls and resources to pull it off are Apple.

      Surprisingly their keynote is on Tuesday which is a day before Facebook Connect.

      • Ad

        Even assuming you were right, this has link and oculus wants to get people off of SteamVR, besides the fact that they share the VR development community. And we’ll see what happens with apple. I hope they announce something that screws up FBC.

      • Jan Ciger

        Apple hardly, they don’t care about VR at all and Quest is not an AR device.

    • Blaexe

      Let’s see. This has “cheaper” build (no fabric), less sophisticated IPD adjustment, cheaper strap, probably a single LCD panel vs. dual OLED and a way higher production numbers.

      The SoC is around $80. Why wouldn’t it be possible to price it at $299?

  • silvaring

    The performance gains from the XR2 seemed to be massive so it makes sense – https://venturebeat.com/2020/09/11/standalone-vr-headsets-are-finally-ready-to-make-a-big-leap-forward/

  • Bob

    XR2 chip at $300 or less?

    Jesus at this price and for that chip, Facebook are pretty much untouchable in the standalone market. Great news for the short term but bad news for the long term.

    • silvaring

      Nothing has been announced about Facebook having exclusivity on the chip afaik.

      • Amni3D

        True, but sadly the other players in the market basically don’t want to try. Like “Snapdragon has a new reference model, let’s drop a half baked storefront and not bundle controllers” tier.

      • Bob

        It’s not about the exclusivity but about how much they are selling it for which most other companies just don’t have the resources to subsidize.

  • Oli Norwell

    It looks like they haven’t improved the comfort level of the strap. It’s awful to wear compared to almost anything else, PSVR feels so soft in comparison. So I’m going to pass on this one, that change was critical.

    • Blaexe

      Optional accessoires anyone? At least wait until Connect 7 before judging.