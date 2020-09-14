A massive leak featuring several promotional videos has confirmed the upcoming Quest 2’s basic specs ahead of Facebook Connect this week.

Much of the info comes from two similar introductory videos, which are hosted on the company’s Facebook Blueprint developer site. Both videos, entitled ‘Meet Quest 2’ and ‘Inside the Upgrade’, and a host of other Quest 2 instructional content are still live on the site at the time of this writing.

“Whether you’re new to VR or already a pro, this is your introduction to Oculus’ most advanced all-in-one VR system yet: Quest 2,” a description to ‘Meet Quest 2’ reads.

The videos maintain that Quest 2 boasts over 50 percent more pixels than the 2019-era Quest, noted as “nearly 2K per eye.” This makes Quest 2 “the company’s highest resolution headset yet,” the company says.

While we did suspect the headset would likely feature a higher resolution over last year’s 1,440 × 1,600 dual OLEDs, with this information it’s possible to infer that Quest 2 is running on a single panel featuring at or around 3,840 x 2,160 pixels given the notable lack of hardware-based IPD adjustment seen in the first set of leaks showing off Quest 2’s exterior. There’s still no confirmation on what panel type Quest 2 is employing here, although its ‘nearly’ 2K per-eye resolution puts it above Valve Index’s on-paper pixel count.

According to the videos, driving those extra pixels is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 platform, a chipset physically capable of supporting displays up to 3K × 3K per eye @ 90Hz, integrated 5G connectivity, support for seven simultaneous camera feeds, and significantly more processing power across the board compared to last year’s Snapdragon 835-based Quest.

The videos also confirmed that Quest 2 features 6 GB of RAM, a slight bump over last year’s 4 GB, which they say will allow developers build more detailed games.

A Walmart listing leaked in late August specified two models, a 64 GB variant priced at $299 and a 256 GB variant priced at $399. Although today’s leaked videos don’t confirm those price points, one of them does make mention of a version with 256 GB of storage.

The videos also make mention of the headset’s new ‘Soft Touch Strap’, which is touted for its ‘easy fitting’. Improved Touch ergonomics are also up on the list of Quest 2 improvements.

Leaked videos also included updated tutorials for hand tracking, casting, health and safety briefing, and Link PC-tethering so Quest 2 users can play standard PC VR games.

This news is breaking. Check back soon as more info comes in.