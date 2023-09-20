Immersed, the team behind the titular XR productivity and co-working app, announced Visor last month, a slim and light VR headset designed for work. Now the studio has opened “fully refundable” pre-orders for two distinct flavors of the device.

Immersed is offering a 2.5K per-eye Visor model for $500 and a 4K per-eye Visor model for $750. Besides including different resolution OLED microdisplays, functionally both models are the same. The company is also offering a Founder’s Edition Visor 4K for $1,000, which is said to ship six months before the standard Visor 4K.

Immersed says on the website both 2.5K and 4K headsets include:

  • Hand & eye tracking 
  • 6 Degrees of freedom
  • 5+ Screens
  • 100° Field of view
  • Ultra widescreen
  • Custom IPD, nose-insert, and light-blocker
  • 25% lighter than a smartphone
  • HD Color Passthrough
  • Stems & strap attachments Included
Image courtesy Immersed

It’s still early days, it seems. The Visor hardware is said to be “both wired and wireless,” indicating it has onboard processing for mobile VR experiences and a battery, however the company hasn’t released any specs yet on chipset or battery life.

SEE ALSO
Meta Launches Monthly VR Game Subscription Service for Quest

The company says headsets are custom-built for each user however, which includes locking in each user’s interpupillary distance (IPD) and shipping nose inserts and light blockers which are “closest to your face’s shape,” Immersed says in the product’s description.

As for shipment dates, so far Immersed says it’s slated to “commence and continue [shipment] throughout 2024.” What’s more, Immersed says it’s offering those pre-orders as “full refundable reservations.”

Here’s the fine print:

Refund Policy: Preorders are fully refundable reservations. You may cancel your reservation at any time before your Visor is produced and receive a full refund to the original payment method by emailing support@visor.com. Due to the custom-built nature of Visor, fulfillment time will vary and shipment dates are our best estimates. Delays, if any, will be communicated via email.

You can pre-order and find more on the Immersed Visor website.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Naruto Uzumaki

    lcd or micro old?

  • ViRGiN

    BEWARE!!!
    DecaGear also promised “refundable” reservations, for just $10 and of course noone has ever seen one.

    Here they also present only renders, and in classic scammy fashion, they exclusively had interview with MRTV – oh boy you should have seen MRTV face when guy from Immersed was telling him about affiliate links/recommendations to get free headset – he literally was calculating millions he could make through his channel and “trymytech” lol.

    This headset is too good to be true, has no shipping date, noone has ever used it, immersed itself is a piss poor app, and 4k per eye is still awful for productivity. There is no real work done here. They focus more on looking acceptable in the cafe – they said it themselves – yet the acceptable form factor will be difficult to enjoy for more than 30 minutes, you gotta use headstrap. The passthrough won’t be high quality or in proper 3D. They should have made a great productivity headset with flipup, instead of attempting to make it look like from BTTF or something.

    This is really aimed at immersed users – which I dont know any and my time with it was horrible, completly unituitive, and the quality/resolution/comfort simply isn’t there on anything to this day. Whenever I hear about people working in VR, i always cringe. It might be cool, but it’s not productive. And you certainly aint getting shit done in a cafe, sitting on a crappy sofa, hunching over your overheating laptop and use the touchpad. C-R-I-N-G-E.

    All of the computing is in the battery pack, but they still don’t even say if you can just plug PS5 into it. Millions of missed opportunities. This could potentially be good Android virtual tablet – after all it’s said to have XR2, so build an operating system around it!

    I’ll consider this scam, until I have one myself in my hands.

    But yeah, if it’s on MRTV = NO BUY.

    • Andrey

      Lol, I just remembered DecaGear the other day myself and was like “Hmm, when another VR-related scam will arrive? The niche is empty now and quite for some time too!” Actually there is another scam ongoing right now – and from japanese “developers” of DecaGear’s main rival – HalfDive! Though now it’s not even a headset, it’s just a little device that produces vibration placed on the side of your hand for, you know… more vibration. But now it’s aimed on business only! And still needs a kickstart… Can you imagine the jump from a “revolutionary” lying-down VR-headset with eye-tracking, MicroLED displays and other crap they promised to a simple vibrating thingy?
      In case of this headset… Well, looking at Bigscreen and their Beyond I can imagine that it is somewhat real. I believe Immersed should have some finances on them just like Bigscreen’s developers to actually develop and produce such a thing, at least in small quantities. But of course I would never pre-order anything before the real thing is shown in action (and not only on manufacturere’s official site/YouTube channel and so on) or even released and reviewed by non-affilated people who won’t sell their soul literally to anyone for a hundred of bucks and a free device to hand it on a wall as an addition to their collection behind them.

      • ViRGiN

        Hey, I’ll respect Half-Dive because they DID reach their initial goal, and still decided to cancel the project. They could (and should have) let it pass and just get away with all the money without consequences.

        I’d rather pay double for Visor when it’s actually deliverable “the next day” rather than tying up my money right now for something to release “in 2024”. Of course it’s not going to come out, except maybe a handful of units, but that will be a good thing cause they will make it better than before as all manufacturers always claim to do, plus don’t forget about chip shortage and that they aren’t the scale of Meta.

        There are more scams on the horizon – like the Somnium Space. I don’t think they will ever come out with anything, but they claim not to take preorders.

        Bigscreen was also a surprise come-out, but after all it’s just display+lenses, with everything else being handled by SteamVR and PC, so it’s an order of magnitude more realistic to produce than standalone chip driven inside-out tracked headset.

        More VR scams – Lynx R1 still have not delivered a single unit
        NOFIO still has not came out to even “youtubers”, and they already announced partnership with Bigscreen.

        • Patrick

          I’m also worried and quite skeptical about these glasses, but seeing Intel’s CEO present this in a conference should be quite reassuring no ? He would not risk intel’s or his reputation.

          • ViRGiN

            Maybe, but if they are partners with Intel then why do preorders/reservations? Not confidence inspiring.

          • Patrick

            I think he implied they are affected as every tech company by the shortage in chips etc which is believable, he also said that they are aiming for early 2024, I’m tempted to pre-order, not sure if they will increase the price of the glasses after the pre-order phase. Also something to take into consideration is that they can use the strategy valve has for the steadmeck. Their glasses work with their app which costs 5 euros per month, the free version does not even go to 1080p, so getting the visor means ultimately paying those 5 euros per month

          • ViRGiN

            Which makes it always-online device, which is horrible.
            There is basically nothing known about the device, not even weight, or what pixel pattern it uses. Not even resolution. We don’t even know if it’s native DP connection when plugged into a PC, or it’s all compressed through USB. Literally nothing.

            Immersed app absolutetly sucked when I used it, and it’s hard to find pricing on their website currently. It definietly isn’t 5 euros per month. It doesn’t even make sense to charge pennies.

            Valve benefits from having a monopoly over PC entertainment and massive hundreds of millions userbase. Immersed does not have that luxury.

            Again, Immersed is selling a dream while being absolutetly vague about everything. Who is making the eye tracking? How good is it, what does it do?

            But above all, working in VR is a gimmick. No amount of virtual screens will compare to a single 32″+ 4k monitor. Yes, monitor isn’t portable like the Visor potentially is, but it gets real work done at real comfort. All this marketing appears to be for VR hipsters sitting in starbucks seeking attention.

            They already want money while they have nothing to offer.

            Chip shortages aren’t any of the customers problems – it’s been long time since covid, and it’s just a perfect excuse for everything. They partnered with Intel. If Intel can’t help them to get the product on time rather than vague “early 2024”, then I don’t have confidence and I can with full confidence predict they will find “issues” with their product long after taking the money, even something as silly as the nose bridge piece of plastic, adding to delays.