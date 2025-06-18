‘Into the Radius’ Studio to Release Time-Bending Puzzle ‘UnLoop’ on Quest & PC VR in September

By
Scott Hayden
-
0

CM Games, the studio behind the Into the Radius series, announced it’s releasing its next game UnLoop in September, bringing single-player puzzles with a unique time-looping twist.

As a spy infiltrating a remote space station, UnLoop thrusts you into a temporal phenomenon that creates a copy of yourself each loop, letting you cooperatively solve puzzles with past versions of yourself.

Using your copies, players bypass increasingly complicated door-opening challenges, spurring them to retrieve critical data from the station, and ultimately uncover the source of the mysterious time loop.

Image courtesy CM Games

You’ll need to plan ahead and synchronize with your past selves though, CM Games says, as players need to think spatially and temporally to solve puzzles, which includes everything from dodging lasers to keep the loop going, to lending a helping hand to your future self, like tossing key items and recording voice notes.

SEE ALSO
Meta Releases Quest Camera Access for Developers, Promising Even More Immersive MR Games

This isn’t the first we’re heard of UnLoop. The studio announced in early 2024 it was well into development of the game, which was greenlit the prior year as a part of the studio’s internal CM Labs skunkworks. You may have seen public playtests last year on Quest too, although the demo is now taking shape into a fully-fledged game.

According to the game’s Quest listing, UnLoop is slated to release sometime in September. In the meantime, you can wishlist it on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, Steam for PC VR headsets, and the Pico Store for Pico Neo3 Link and above.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.