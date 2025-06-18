‘Into the Radius’ Studio to Release Time-Bending Puzzle ‘UnLoop’ on Quest & PC VR in September

CM Games, the studio behind the Into the Radius series, announced it’s releasing its next game UnLoop in September, bringing single-player puzzles with a unique time-looping twist.

As a spy infiltrating a remote space station, UnLoop thrusts you into a temporal phenomenon that creates a copy of yourself each loop, letting you cooperatively solve puzzles with past versions of yourself.

Using your copies, players bypass increasingly complicated door-opening challenges, spurring them to retrieve critical data from the station, and ultimately uncover the source of the mysterious time loop.

You’ll need to plan ahead and synchronize with your past selves though, CM Games says, as players need to think spatially and temporally to solve puzzles, which includes everything from dodging lasers to keep the loop going, to lending a helping hand to your future self, like tossing key items and recording voice notes.

This isn’t the first we’re heard of UnLoop. The studio announced in early 2024 it was well into development of the game, which was greenlit the prior year as a part of the studio’s internal CM Labs skunkworks. You may have seen public playtests last year on Quest too, although the demo is now taking shape into a fully-fledged game.

According to the game’s Quest listing, UnLoop is slated to release sometime in September. In the meantime, you can wishlist it on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, Steam for PC VR headsets, and the Pico Store for Pico Neo3 Link and above.