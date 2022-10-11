At Connect 2022 today, Camouflaj and Meta announced they’re bringing Marvel’s Iron Man VR out of PSVR exclusivity and releasing it on Meta Quest 2 next month.

Developed by Camouflaj and Endeavor One, Iron Man VR is officially coming to Quest 2 on November 3rd.

When it launched on PSVR in July 2020, we gave Iron Man VR a rating of ‘Great’ in our full review, later awarding it with the PSVR Game of the Year in 2020 thanks to its unique mechanics, strong storytelling, and a full course of fun and engaging content.

It really is the best superhero game in VR right now, and it will probably be for some time yet to come with the releasee on Quest 2 (re: not the original Quest). There, it’s set to be even more immersive thanks to the cable-free, full 360 freedom of the device.

Notably, it was announced today that Camouflag was just acquired by Meta and is now joining Oculus Studios alongside other VR veterans Twisted Pixel (Wilson’s Heart, Path of the Warrior) and Armature Studio (Resident Evil 4 VR port for Quest 2).

Check out the trailer below: