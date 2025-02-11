Team Beef’s unofficial VR ports of classic Id Software games are undoubtedly fan favorites, letting you go head-first into a rash of ’90s retro titles like the original DOOM. Now, Id Software co-founder and former Oculus CTO John Carmack says he tried lobbying the Microsoft-owned studio for the chance to get those ports offered as official VR versions on Quest, but was unfortunately denied.

“I tried — we had a conversation with the powers that be at Id Software, and I even offered to personally guarantee a million dollars in sales if they would allow Team Beef to sell full versions of the classic titles officially on the store,” Carmack says in an X post. “I had some hope, but that was still too small potatoes to make anything happen in a Microsoft company.”

While Carmack’s wording to “personally guarantee a million dollars” seems more like a strong vote of confidence in the games’ general marketability to Quest owners, and not an explicit offer to plonk down personal cash as such, when Carmack speaks, people tend to listen.

Carmack demo’s an early Oculus Rift prototype at E3 2012

Having co-founded id Software in 1991 alongside John Romero, Adrian Carmack, and Tom Hall, Carmack helped revolutionize PC gaming with groundbreaking real-time 3D graphics and multiplayer modes, leading to the release of Wolfenstein 3D (1992), DOOM (1993), and QuakeQuake II, and Quake III Arena—all of which were later unofficially ported to VR headsets by Team Beef.

None of those were the first VR ports of Id Software’s iconic titles though. At E2 2012, Carmack got a chance to go hands-on with an early Oculus Rift prototype running Doom 3: BGF Edition, a remastered version of the iconic shooter released in 2004.

This was one of the pivotal moments in Carmack’s career, prompting him to leave Id in 2013 and join Oculus a few months later—notably a year before Meta (then-Facebook) acquired the VR headset startup for $2 billion. Carmack went on to lead Meta’s mobile VR efforts in addition to taking on the roles of the division’s Chief Technical Officer and consulting CTO leading up to his departure from Meta in late 2022.

As for Team Beef, the modding group has also unofficially ported a laundry list of other titles, including Core Design’s Tomb Raider (1996) and Valve’s Half-Life series, but is also currently working with Flat2VR Studios to officially port flatscreen shooter Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (2024) to PC VR headsets.

It’s a shame Team Beef isn’t getting a proper crack at releasing official ports, instead relying on Patreon donations to support their work, as there’s clearly an appetite for retro-style shooters on the Quest platform.

One such modern interpretation is Bevan McKechnie’s COMPOUND (2022), which is estimated to have generated $1.4 million in gross revenue on PC VR alone, according to Steam Revenue Calculator. This notably doesn’t take into account its ostensibly greater reception on Quest, which currently at a [4.8/5] rating garnered from over 700 users.

Again, for Microsoft, figures in the low-millions can basically be considered rounding errors; the company has also largely shied away from having any real involvement in VR gaming. And no, we don’t think the upcoming Xbox-branded Quest headset or Microsoft Cloud Gaming really count.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    I even offered to personally guarantee a million dollars in sales if they would allow Team Beef to sell full versions of the classic titles officially on the store

    I'm pretty sure that was indeed an "explicit offer to plonk down personal cash as such", because this is a typical kind of deal with game publishers. For example Epic gets timed exclusivity for (some) new games on their store by guaranteeing a minimum of sales. This reduces the risk of a flop for the developers and often allows them to invest more, even if Epic themselves do not support the development directly with money like a publisher would. It's also a pretty good deal for Epic if the game indeed sells well, because they then got the exclusivity and didn't really have to pay anything for it.

    Carmack has enough money to be able to pay Microsoft a million, which would be the equivalent of 40K/50K copies sold at USD 25/20. I have no doubt either that Team Beef would to sell this many, so he probably would never have to pay a dime for such a guarantee. Unfortunately USD 1mn or 50K in units sales is indeed nothing for Microsoft. Some time ago they stated that for them to consider a game worth developing, it needs to have the potential to sell at least 10mn copies.

    So again assuming a USD 20/25 price, Carmack would have to guarantee Microsoft USD 20mn-25mn in revenue instead, and this time, he'd actually have to pay most of that out of his own pocket. Carmack has proven several times that he is willing to put his money where his mouth is, but this would probably be too much, even if he would consider it. Several sites claim his net worth is around USD 50mn, and usually these estimates are rather high compared to reality.

    • Arno van Wingerde

      What I do not get in this case: The port has already been made, they get money, not a whole lot for MS, but still… what's not to like? Does MS want to do anything with these games, what might they loose?

      • sfmike

        They didn't want to do anything to promote VR which was on the chopping block the first quarter it didn't bring in a couple hundred million bucks.

  • 石雨濛

    You won't be making money on the garbage Meta Store. id knows better which is why they rejected Carmac's garbage offer.

  • sfmike

    You can't present quality to shareholders because they only care about the green. That's what predatory capitalism has come to. Look to China for innovation as that's what I took away from the recent CES show.

