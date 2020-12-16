‘Jurassic World Aftermath’ Launches on Quest 2 Tomorrow, ‘Part 2’ DLC Teased

Announced back in September at the reveal of Quest 2, Jurassic World Aftermath is suddenly set to be released on the headset tomorrow, according to the game’s just-released launch trailer.

Developed by veteran VR studio Coatsink as a Quest exclusive, Jurassic World Aftermath is shaping up to look a bit like a made-for-VR version of Alien Isolation. And if they pull it off, that would probably be a very good thing as Alien Isolation has long been touted as a highly immersive game that would work great in VR—so much that a fan created a mod to imbue it with VR capabilities.

Instead of an otherworldly alien, however, the game focuses on the velociraptor as the entity that will stalk the player, harkening back to the memorable ‘raptors in the kitchen‘ scene from the original Jurassic Park (1993). Here’s the pitch from the game’s store page:

Jurassic World Aftermath is a suspenseful, survival VR adventure. Crash-landing on Isla Nublar after the fall of Jurassic World, you find yourself trapped in a research facility when your mission to recover valuable information goes disastrously wrong. Your only hope of escape is to retrieve the confidential information while trying to avoid three deadly Velociraptors. To survive, you’ll need to explore, solve puzzles, and find ways to distract and hide from the ferocious Velociraptors that stalk your every move.

While the game was announced back in September, we didn’t know the release date or price until today—Jurassic Park Aftermath launches tomorrow, December 17th, priced at $25, and exclusively available on Oculus Quest and Quest 2.

Writing on Mashable, Joseph Volpe today shared some impressions of the game and info from the developers, including plans for a ‘Part 2’ DLC sometime in 2021 which promises to ramp up “the danger and the intensity.”