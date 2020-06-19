Kat VR, the China-based company behind the original Kat Walk VR treadmill Kickstarter in 2015, is bringing its new consumer-focused VR treadmill ‘Kat Walk C’ to the crowdfunding platform on June 21st.

The campaign is slated to begin at 10 AM ET (local time here) on Sunday, and will end on July 30th. Kat VR hopes to reach at least $100,000 with its campaign.

Kat Walk C will be offered via multiple quantity-limited tiers, with the earliest supporters getting a chance to reserve their own at what the company calls “a significant discount.”

It’s not clear what the final MSRP will be after the Kickstarter is said and done, however Kat VR has consistently made their crowdfunded hardware cheaper to backers.

Check out the tiers below:

  • Super KATer Extra Early Bird: $699 + Delivery (Limited Quantity)
  • Extra Early-Bird: $799 + Delivery (Limited Quantity)
  • Early-Bird: $899 + Delivery (Limited Quantity)
  • Special Kickstarter Offer: $999 + Delivery (Unlimited Quantity)

Additionally, the company says it’s going to offer discounts for backers looking to buy multiple units, which will include discounts on delivery costs.

The first units of Kat Walk C are expected to ship to backers in early October, Kat VR says.

Kat VR says the device acts as an “independent controller”, allowing it to work with any SteamVR game with free locomotion on major VR headsets such as Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Pimax, and Windows VR. The device is also said to be compatible with Oculus Quest via Link, and with PSVR via an additional adapter.

Like all of the company’s VR treadmills, Kat Walk C incorporates a low-friction parabola and slippy user-worn footwear, giving you a slick surface that simulates walking to some degree.

We’ve had a chance to go hands-on with its bigger brother back at Gamescom 2017. Although VR treadmills have gotten better throughout the years, they still don’t offer a natural walking experience, as the user needs to adapt to the low-friction surface and the demands of pulling themselves opposite to the rear-mounted stabilizer bar.

That said, there’s really no other device class in town that approximates walking in VR—let alone one for consumers—so we’re interested to see how Kat Walk C fares before offering any further opinion.

  • Bob

    Do not support these types of locomotion especially if it’s a Kickstarter (products that are churned out from this cesspool are most often a waste of time due to poor quality, unprofessional management and customer service).

    Be patient. Use other means to travel through VR such as full locomotion until a breakthrough happens in this area.

    • Jan Ciger

      It is the same company that is producing Katwalk already. They are using Kickstarter as means to do marketing, not to start up a new product.

      The problem is that nobody is buying these gizmos – because it is expensive, takes up a ton of space and people realized pretty quickly that having to actually physically walk/run the distance you travel in VR on one of these gets old pretty fast. Especially if someone imagines playing a fast-paced shooter on one of these.

    • VR Sverige

      Its far from perfect I agree, but we need to support these guys to get somewhere since its SOOOO niche. I see tons of improvements compared to Gen1 of KAT. So for people with money to burn on their hobby its a cool addition. Even if not perfect, and definitely dont solve the locomotion equations. Most people who purchase this knows that.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      What is there to be patient about if nobodyelse is creating those devices… And why not support if one thinks it is an interesting way of being able to walk on the spot.. It’s like with many things in VR, you have to get used to it to be able to use it well.. Most other means of travel through VR also suck just as much, the only way it will ever happen is when we get ‘VR’ connected directly in our brain and we lay on a bed or something like that, anything else will always be a large contraption.

      • James Cobalt

        Because these have been tried and failed multiple times already – and it’s not due to small things addressed with iterative improvements; the problem is fundamental. Doesn’t matter how used to it you get – it will never translate 1 to 1 to in game movement and it will never feel natural. Even with the foot trackers, you can see from their own videos how the player being walking a full second before the system considers it forward movement. The forward movement speed isn’t 1 to 1 with your stride, nor do your feet land and lift in a way that mimics the game geometry (even if said geometry is a flat plane). There’s promising research into other locomotion options, and we should probably just wait for that stuff to pan out. This one’s just false hope.

  • Jan Ciger

    Given the “runaway success” that these “treadmills” (more like “slide your feet in place” bowls) have enjoyed so far, I do wonder why yet another company is starting a yet another Kickstarter for yet another gadget that almost nobody wants and will buy?

    What is the difference from Virtuix Omni, Cyberith Virtualizer, Infinadeck or Wizdish – all of which I could order today if I wanted it? Don’t say “price” – those $700 or so is completely unrealistic for a device of this size and it won’t sell for that much.

    What am I missing here?

    • James Cobalt

      What am I missing here?

      There’s a sucker born every minute?

  • Adderstone VR

    Not a serious product – won’t get anywhere

  • Trip

    I’m fairly happy with my CyberShoes. Important to note that I can still use the thumbstick while using the shoes. Compatibility is not quite as “universal” as implied though and it does have some drawbacks of course.

    • ale bro

      i’ve got cybershoes as well. i don’t use them that much, but i’ve been pleasantly surprised by how well they work.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    I’m sorry, but anything beyond the $699 (excluding shipping) is already way too much for a consumer product like this.

  • VRFUN

    does anyone like the Kat treadmill? I’m new to VR treadmills. It sees useful to be physical while enjoying games. I would love to hear from folks who have really tried it.

  • 3872Orcs

    I don’t see why anyone would want this imperfect solution. The locomotion options we have work fine. Most people should be able to handle smooth locomotion if it’s done right and with comfort options and alternative moment styles. Only thing I find that is really missing on some headsets (except Quest and Vive) is wireless. If you’ve tried the Vive wireless solution it’s hard to go back to wired.

    Also for those of you who have tried the 144Hz on the Index; it’s a lot smoother and more comfortable then the typically 90hz most headsets use. 80hz is okay on Rift S and Quests 72hz is barely adequate. On the Quest even I with my good tolerance get sick quickly when doing smooth locomotion. Higher refresh rates does help considerably! All future headsets really should go for higher refresh rates and in general more comfortable built HMDs, then less people will get sick and feel the need for treadmills.

    The real solution here is better HMD specs and more comfortable VR gear.

    If the Index was wireless it would damn near be perfect, well at least until something even better comes along. Where is the wireless adapter GabeN?!

  • ssn708

    KAT VR is 100% FULL OF IT. Their link was “broken”, so once you actually go to kickstarter, they said that all three price points below $1000 were sold out (they never stated what the limit was on each price point). I was on there even WITH their own broken link, within 3 minutes of launch and all three sub-$1000 price points were sold. Bullsh*t, they never intended to sell them at $700.

    • James Cobalt

      According to Kickstarter’s stats, there were only 50 at the $700 price, and it looks like they went within seconds. The rest probably went within a minute or so too. I suppose it’s possible KatVR set those up so as soon as it went live, people on their team purchased a high qty of them all at once. But it seems more likely there were enough motivated buyers to wipe out the very limited quantity of cheaper rewards.

      Consider yourself lucky. You don’t want to waste your money on these. There are better ones on the market, and the better ones are TERRIBLE.

  • MW

    ‘Treadmill on Kickstarter’ becoming a meme:) if you looking for the dumbest way to spend your money, this is one of the best. Product without a market.