Yu-Gi-Oh! doesn’t have an official VR game yet, but after demoing a VR proof-of-concept of the card battler at the franchise’s 25th anniversary event in Tokyo, Japan, Konami says we may see more in the future.

Last weekend at the Tokyo Dome, Konami held an event that, in addition showing off all things dedicated to the ’90s show and continued trading card franchise, unveiled a VR demo called ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Presents Solid Vision Experiment‘.

Konami says in a press statement the VR activation was such a success that it will “continue to develop Yu-Gi-Oh! games with VR and various other technologies.” Notably, at the end of the demo, a large ‘to be continued’ message comes up. You can check out the VR portion of the Japanese language event at the bottom of the article.

The demo offered a handful of participants the chance to jump into a pared down version of the card battler, replete with virtual arena and iconic monsters such as Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Yu-Gi-Oh! brought to VR, although it is the first official time. Fan projects in the past, the most prominent of which was Duel Monsters VR, sought to bring the game to VR headsets, however it seems it’s sadly now defunct.