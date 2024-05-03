Popular indie game Smalland: Survive the Wilds (2024) launched out of Steam Early Access back in February, bringing its big 1.0 update on PC along with a fresh version for Xbox and PlayStation. Now the studio launched a VR-native spin-off for Quest too.

Smalland: Survive the Wilds VR promises “dozens of hours” of survival, crafting, and exploring, although you’d be forgiven thinking it’s a straightforward 1:1 port of the original judging just by its name alone.

Described as a “new, unique single-player adventure set within the world of Smalland: Survive the Wilds,” the Quest exclusive omits co-op support, but includes many of the flatscreen game’s features however despite offering up a new story.

This includes the ability to craft tools and shelters, tame and customize the world’s many giant creatures, and immersive yourself in the world of the Smallfolk as you explore the ‘land of the giants’.

Here’s how developer Merge Games describes the game:

“Before the time of the giants, we lived freely under the Sun and Moon. Centuries have passed, but those stories of the surface world have been passed down through the generations. Now the giants are gone, and you, Vanguard, must venture out into the wilds once more. Be brave, and do not falter…”

You can find Smalland: Survive the Wilds VR over on Quest, priced at $30 and supporting Quest 2/3/Pro.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.