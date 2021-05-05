‘Farpoint’ Studio Announces Hero Shooter ‘Larcenauts’ for Quest & PC VR, Trailer Here

Impulse Gear, the studio behind PSVR co-op shooter Farpoint (2017), announced a new multiplayer VR team shooter called Larcenauts. It’s slated to launch on Quest, Rift and SteamVR headsets this summer.

In the 6v6 team shooter, you can choose from eight characters featuring what the studio calls in an Oculus blogpost “a wide set of skills and weapons.”

Impulse Gear says game modes include a territories-based capture mode, capture the flag, and classic team deathmatch. Each of the game’s characters feature what the studio calls a unique ‘Quick Skill’ and ‘Deployed Item’. The game is also said to include the ability to develop skills through something called a ‘Power Slate’, and also offer customizable weapons loadouts and skins.

Larcenauts seems to be aping many of the most popular team shooters in recent memory, with Overwatch and even battle royale shooter Apex Legends jumping to mind with its cast of characters and unique abilities—excluding of course the sentient mushroom creature Vod, which lets you punch things to death with your own two hands.

Larcenauts is coming to Oculus Quest, Rift, and SteamVR-compatible headsets this summer. The game will also support cross-buy between Quest and Rift, and will include cross-play as well.