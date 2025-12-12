‘Laser Limbo AR Battles’ Launches for Multiplayer Mixed Reality Mayhem

Laser Limbo AR Battles is now out of early access on Quest, bringing with it a host of mixed reality mini-games sure to get you and a buddy up and moving with guns, laser swords, and more.

Laser Limbo is a mixed reality shooter that’s grown considerably since it was initial launched into early access last year. First devised as a co-located bullet-time shooter, the game quickly grew to include multiple PvP shooter modes, co-op wave modes, multiple gun-free party modes, and even a map editor so you could design your own challenges.

In the latest update, Laser Limbo also now includes laser-sword combat, playable solo or in back-to-back co-op. The update also includes three weapon-free modes: Coin Clash, where players navigate a shifting laser maze while collecting coins; a 3D puzzle race that pits two opponents against each other; and Pop ’N’ Stop, a freeze-on-alarm bubble-popping challenge inspired by ‘Red Light, Green Light’.

Notably, developer freeroam.ar says it can be played in living rooms, whole floors, arcades, and larger co-located spaces. While at-home gameplay is capped at two players, enterprise support via a Windows client expands Laser Limbo to eight players. VR arcades looking for more info on the enterprise version can find more here.

You can find Laser Limbo AR Battles on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, priced at $15