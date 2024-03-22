It’s time to go out and touch grass, or rather cut it, because Lawn Mowing Simulator is now available on Quest 2/3/Pro.

UK-based studios Curve Games and Skyhook Games originally released Lawn Mowing Simulator on flatscreen monitors back in 2021, which included everything from modest country homes to palatial gardens ready for the trimming—all of which are patently British.

The VR version of the game, which is precisely what it says on the tin, includes all of that in addition to the game’s roster of licensed lawn mowers and string trimmers from manufacturers such as STIGA, SCAG, and EGO.

Besides trimming the grass and watching out for obstacles, you’ll also need to transport and maintain your equipment, making sure you have enough fuel, batteries, and sharp blades to get the job done.

There’s no word on whether we can expect PC VR support for the game on Steam, as for now Lawn Mowing Simulator VR is a Quest exclusive, supporting Quest 2/3/Pro, which you can find on the Quest Store, priced at $20.