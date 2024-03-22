It’s time to go out and touch grass, or rather cut it, because Lawn Mowing Simulator is now available on Quest 2/3/Pro.

UK-based studios Curve Games and Skyhook Games originally released Lawn Mowing Simulator on flatscreen monitors back in 2021, which included everything from modest country homes to palatial gardens ready for the trimming—all of which are patently British.

The VR version of the game, which is precisely what it says on the tin, includes all of that in addition to the game’s roster of licensed lawn mowers and string trimmers from manufacturers such as STIGA, SCAG, and EGO.

Besides trimming the grass and watching out for obstacles, you’ll also need to transport and maintain your equipment, making sure you have enough fuel, batteries, and sharp blades to get the job done.

There’s no word on whether we can expect PC VR support for the game on Steam, as for now Lawn Mowing Simulator VR is a Quest exclusive, supporting Quest 2/3/Pro, which you can find on the Quest Store, priced at $20.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Christian Schildwaechter

    PCVR may have Half-Life: Alyx, but Quest at least has Vertigo Remastered.
    PCVR may have Skyrim, but Quest at least has Orbis.
    PCVR may have MSFS, but Quest at least has Ultrawings 2.
    PCVR may have No Man’s Sky, but Quest at least has End Space.
    PCVR may have Eurotruck Simulator, but Quest at least has Lawn Mowing Simulator.

    [This wasn’t for either fairness, completeness or accuracy, but for snarky fun, so don’t take it too seriously.]

  • vancleefmustache

    And here I was playing all of my “lackluster” PSVR2 lineup of games like Resident Evil, Gran Turismo, Legendary Tales, Synapse, etc when I should be playing a lawn mower sim. Experience what it is like to mow a lawn now in 16 colors in your quest mobile headset. Next up, Paint Dry Sim. Watch as your favorite beige colors dry on objects in a low lit environment now out on Quest 3 with a new MR mode.

    • Gabriel Cash

      I would have laughed but I gave Power Wash Simulator a try over Christmas and I was taken aback by how pleasantly relaxing and addictive it was. Sometimes it’s just what you’re in the mood for.