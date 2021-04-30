VR Party Game ‘Loco Dojo Unleashed’ Coming to Quest This Year, Trailer Here

Loco Dojo, the social VR party game which first launched on PC VR headsets in 2017, is finally getting an Oculus Quest version that aims to bring its whimsical minigames to the standalone platform sometime later this year.

Created by Make Real, Loco Dojo Unleashed is set to feature both multiplayer and single player modes. The multiplayer ‘quick play’ mode lets you jump into casual games, while the ‘tournament mode’ lets two to four players engage in “a greater challenge,” the studio says.

Loco Dojo Unleashed is said to arrive with 16 minigames, not to mention plenty of the brittonic baritone charisma from Grand Sensei host (voice by the illustrious Brian Blessed).

Stepping up to Grand Sensei’s ‘Table of Trials’, you spin to find out which skill you’ll need to hone next as you engage in competitive multiplayer with friends or strangers.

“Following on from the success of the game on PC VR and in LBE VR Arcades, we have listened to feedback to include a number of enhancements for Oculus Quest players,” says Sam Watts, Immersive Partnerships Director at Make Real. “For launch we wanted to make sure it is as easy as possible to pick-up and play and get into games. We’ve removed elements that slowed gameplay down and added those that improve players understanding of how to become the master within the dojo. We’ve spent considerable effort buffing the wood to provide the same polished world and hectic gameplay the title is known for, coming soon to Oculus Quest.”

Loco Dojo Unleashed will be available on both Quest and Quest 2 headsets sometime in 2021.