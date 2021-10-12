After a nearly two-year delay, Lone Echo II is finally here to bring us full circle on Jack & Liv’s story. Was it worth the wait? Read on to find out.

Lone Echo II Details:

Available On: Oculus PC
Release Date: October 12th, 2021
Price: $40
Developer: Ready at Dawn
Publisher: Oculus Studios
Reviewed On: Quest 2 (Oculus Link)

Gameplay

Let’s get this out of the way right up front: Lone Echo II picks up almost immediately after the original game, and has a plot that’s heavily reliant on prior knowledge. If you have any interest in playing Lone Echo II, you should really play Lone Echo first.

Now that that’s clear… Lone Echo II returns players to familiar gameplay and game structure. While on its surface one might think to classify the game as an action-adventure or adventure-puzzler, it’s actually closer to an adventure-exploration game, as it never manages to deliver much tension, action, nor puzzle intrigue.

Lone Echo II is a very slowly paced game, sometimes to a fault. While it’s nice that we get to meet some new characters this time around, this leads to extended dialogue sequences where you’re just kind of sitting around listening to people have slow conversations. Had there been more intrigue in the plot or growth of the characters, this might have been just fine, but in the absence of those things it can be a bit tiresome.

The game returns quickly to the gameplay established by its predecessor—which involves running around causally completing various objectives—and manages to deliver a similar (and sometimes magical) feeling of actually floating in and around a space station orbiting Saturn.

Just like the first game, eventually you’ll be let loose outside of a space station to explore and search out some optional quests or pursue the main objectives. This time around the area you can explore feels even more expansive, and the optional quests have a bit more pay-off as they can bring you some upgrades to your suit’s systems (though these don’t feel essential in any way to completing the main plot).

Without spoiling anything, you’ll look through various perspectives throughout the game, thanks to the hardware-agnostic nature of Jack’s android memory. Initially the game looks like it’s using this opportunity to offer more action (eventually you actually wield a real weapon), but unfortunately it winds up functioning much more like a tool than anything else, offering up little that could be called “combat.”

In Lone Echo II the environment continues to be your biggest threat and the source of the game’s conflict. There’s a single new enemy you’ll run into—the floating “tick” biomass forms which are basketball-sized creatures that will attach to you and drain your health if you get to close—but while they’re fun to watch as they float around and squish against walls, they don’t amount to particularly interesting enemies. This is mainly because they aren’t intelligent (to be fair, they aren’t supposed to be), which renders them more like dynamic environmental threats than anything truly challenging.

And that brings me to a bit of a gripe with Lone Echo II: there isn’t much of a gameplay arc. While many games teach players new skills and then puts those skills to the test through challenging situations, Lone Echo II just never asks that much of you, and subsequently doesn’t ever manage to raise the level of tension. There’s rarely any consequence for dying, the puzzles are never challenging enough to give you a “eureka!” moment, and the game’s single enemy feels more like a nuisance than a threat.

For the most part you’re leisurely going about your business in space, which can admittedly be fun thanks to a strong sense of immersion, but we already got a good dose of that in the first Lone Echo; the sequel was the prime opportunity to evolve that gameplay into something more, not just more of the same.

Lone Echo II could have been forgiven for its leisurely pace if it had a great story and characters to lean into, but those aspects feel only so-so. Though the characters are beautifully rendered and well voice-acted, the plot—like the gameplay—has a fairly flat arc that ends with an anti-climactic and slightly puzzling ending. The choice to hide a key scene behind the credits also seems odd, as I’m sure some players will take the headset off before seeing the full ending.

All in all, Lone Echo II took me about nine hours to complete, though it would have probably taken me a few more had I opted to track down all of the optional quests. Of those optional quests that I did do, I found them generally enjoyable and felt like they added to the game’s sense of freedom and discovery. Once you get out into open space it feels like there’s always something new to look at or explore.

Immersion

Immersion is truly where Lone Echo II shines. While the gameplay and story arcs might not provide a strong sense of momentum, the game—more than almost any other—makes you feel like you’re really out there, floating around in that world.

At least in the free-roaming parts of the game, the feeling of being able to simply fly to any part of the map to explore whatever interests you at the moment brings a sense of freedom that few VR games manage to achieve. Yes, it sometimes feels like you’re doing chores, but hey, if you could fold your laundry while feeling like you’re on a space station orbiting Saturn, wouldn’t you jump at the opportunity?

The sense of immersion is aided heavily by the game’s rich interactions and immersive locomotion. It’s the same zero-G movement as the first game, where you can grab onto the environment and push off of it to send yourself hurtling from one place to another. Assisted by micro-thrusters on your wrists for fine-adjustments and a bigger booster on your back for building up speed, the feeling of reaching out and grabbing the environment so frequently—or, in cases of the biomass threat, carefully not touching the environment—really makes the walls, handles, and levers feel solid around you.

There’s also still something magical about seeing objects float around the zero-G environment, especially when just about every single one is physically interactive. Sometimes its fun just to grab a floating piece of debris on your way by, give it a little shove, and watch it cruise silently into the void of space. And more practically speaking, being able to reorient objects in your hand by giving them a little twist, letting them spin in place, then grabbing them again, feels entirely natural.

Lone Echo II is beautifully art directed. It feels like there’s almost no deviation in style or graphical detail from the first game which, on one hand, is great because the first was extremely detailed, but on the other hand, it would have been nice to see some new graphical flourishes given the four years that have elapsed from the original.

Even without improved graphics, it would have been great to see more significant optimizations to the game so that most everyone could enjoy it at its best presentation.

Oculus recommends a GeForce GTX 1080 GPU and an Intel i7-6000 CPU, or higher. Unfortunately the game struggled a bit at times on an RTX 2080 Ti and an i7-6700K at Medium settings and 2x MSAA. Worth noting: I was playing the game on Quest 2 via Oculus Link, which means it was rendering at much higher resolution than if I had been using Rift S, plus Oculus Link uses some extra resources to work.

Do yourself a favor when starting Lone Echo II: disable Temporal AA, then find the highest setting that will still run the game at 4x or 2x MSAA. The game unfortunately suffers a lot from aliasing, but the Temporal AA solution adds a significant blur. Using 4x or 2x MSAA will show more jaggies but everything will be much sharper.

Lone Echo II also seems to expect SSD speeds, as I saw fairly regular popping of some large textures during my HDD-installed playthrough. Luckily its very reasonable 21GB size should be easy enough for most people to find room for on their fastest drives, even if only until they’ve completed the game.

Comfort

I found Lone Echo II’s zero-G hands-on locomotion to be fairly comfortable, though if I played for more than an hour or so I could start to feel some faint discomfort which would prompt me to take a break.

Even though it’s fairly comfortable and intuitive, Lone Echo II only supports smooth locomotion and has minimal adjustments for comfort. Snap turn or smooth turn are really the only choice you can make—there’s no blinders or other forms of comfort compensation, so it’s up to you to be careful about how you move if you want to stay comfortable.

You can easily make the game more or less comfortable depending upon how careful you are with your movement; avoid shaking yourself around violently or flying face-first into walls and you’ll be much better off. You can find a full list of the game’s comfort settings further below.

While there was some risk that Quest 2’s inside-out tracking would prove problematic with Lone Echo II‘s hands-on locomotion—due to the controllers sometimes getting lost out of sight—found this to be extremely rare during my time with the game. I think that’s because it’s fairly rare to grab anything behind you, which leaves your hands generally visible by the headset’s cameras.

The only issue I found with the controllers was that pressing the button on the side of my helmet to turn on my light was a hit-or-miss affair which usually took a few tries.

‘Lone Echo II’ Comfort Settings – October 12th, 2021

Turning (heading 4 in WP)
Artificial turning
Smooth-turn
Adjustable speed
Snap-turn
Adjustable increments

Movement
Artificial movement
Smooth-move
Adjustable speed (not explicit)
Teleport-move
Blinders
Adjustable strength
Head-based n/a
Controller-based n/a
Swappable movement hand

Posture
Standing mode
Seated mode (not explicit)
Artificial crouch n/a
Real crouch n/a

Accessibility
Subtitles
Languages English
Alternate audio
Languages
Adjustable difficulty
Two hands required
Real crouch required
Hearing required
Adjustable player height n/a
REVIEW OVERVIEW
Overall
7.5
SUMMARY

Overall Score: 7.5 – Good

WE SCORE ON A LINEAR SCALE – Learn More
Lone Echo II brings us more about what we loved from the first game, but plays it quite safe and doesn't break much new ground. While it's nice to be introduced to some new and important characters, they don't see much development, which contributes to a plot that doesn't feel very impactful. The game doesn't do much to challenge the player in combat or puzzles, but it excels in immersion. Between its intuitive zero-G locomotion and (at times) open map design, it's just a bit magical to feel like you're really outside of a derelict space station orbiting Saturn. The game could have benefited from better pacing and a bit more threat and tension, but if you liked doing space chores the first time around, you'll enjoy it here too.
Gameplay: 7 | Immersion: 9 | Comfort: 7
7.5
OVERALL SCORE

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication.


  • NotMikeD

    Thanks for the informative review. Assuming the graphics engine works the same as the first game, I’d offer a counterpoint to your graphics settings recommendation. Reddit user Runesr2 discovered that on powerful graphics cards, totally disabling MSAA, enabling TSAA, and using the highest levels of supersampling your graphics card allowed made for the best visuals in the first game, given the high levels of supersampling made the blurring from the TAA much more palatable. Granted he was using a 3090, which not everyone will have access to, so YMMV but it is certainly something to try.

    • benz145

      Thanks, I think I tried 150% SS but found it ran worse than 4x MSAA. Eventually I went down to 2x MSAA to prevent any stutters during the game’s heavier moments.

      • Gonzax

        The game is more demanding than the first one. With a 1080Ti it set itself to medium settings. I switched to High and so far so good but I’ll keep your recommendation in mind just in case performance gets worse, which hasn’t happened in the first 3 hours.

  • VRGamer

    That’s a shame. I was hoping it would be an amazing game. Sounds like it’s just lukewarm.

  • xyzs

    Disappointed about the graphics. It looks just like the first opus and the AA looks really bad.

    When a studio takes obviously no risks, and releases a v1.5 sequel, the least we could expect are vastly improved graphics and assets, especially with a 4 years delay.

    I will be waiting for a discount to get it then… no rush.

    • VRFriend

      no discount on oculus store. Facebook is greedy. Look at that retarded Beat Saber crap. 29 $ and never discounted, since years.

      • patriciadan

    • YasminBrown

  • sebrk

    Anyone knows the ReVive status?

    • rachelgomm

    • EvieElliott

    • Gonzax

      it works perfectly fine on my Index with the latest Revive. I had a previous version installed (I needed it for the first LE which I replayed yesterday as the newest Revive made the game crash) and this second part doesn’t work with that but it works with the latest version.

      In other words:

      LE1 = works with Revive 1.9
      LE2 = works with Revive 2.1

  • VRFriend

    Facebook Studio = fixed price. Never any discounts. 40 USD is a lot of money for this.

    • Gonzax

      No, it’s not, it’s actually very little money for a AAA game. Any console game like this would be 60 or 70€.
      Also there are lots of discounts on the Oculus store. First game is currently at TEN bucks, if that is not a good discount then I don’t know what is.

  • I said I would be happy to play this game even if it just turns out to be “more Lone Echo and not much else”, and by all accounts that’s what it appears to be. So I’m still looking forward to it. IMO asking them to really go outside the box and keep pushing to change the gameplay loop is like asking Nintendo to make something as impactful as Mario 64 twice. There’s so much to digest just internalizing the mechanics of the initial game, I welcome to opportunity to just do it some more.

    • benz145

      I think Mario fans would agree that the company has managed to keep things fresh and unique throughout the series even while maintaining the same joyful feeling of playing. If nothing else, sequels are a time to perfect the formula, and I don’t think Lone Echo II really does that more than just being an addition to the first game, unfortunately.

  • metanurb

    Can you turn yourself from only using push / pull from a surface with two arms? Or just hold on to a surface with one hand, and turn the hand to (slowly?) turn yourself?

    That’s the one thing I missed in Lone Echo 1. Felt artificial to use the controller joystick all the time to turn yourself. Apart from that, it’s excellent and (almost) a gold standard in VR, with self body and shadows etc.

    I suspect is also missing in LE 2? It’s a simple turn mechanic (or I think it should be).

    I’ll still probably get this anyway though.

    • Gonzax

      You could do that in LE but you had to enable 2 options that come disabled by default as they’re harder to stomach but it is possible, same in LE2.
      I didn’t mind using the stick but you can always just turn yourself IRL if you want.

      What I do recommend is using a swivel chair or any other chair in a way that your feet can’t touch the ground. It helps a lot with immersion and the feeling of being in zero gravity, especially when you need to reach for a lever and can’t use your feet to help you move.

      • metanurb

        Wow, I did not know that! Where are those options? In-game or do you have to edit some ini files or similar? (Haven’t played Lone Echo in ages atm).