Schell Games today announced that Lost Recipes, its upcoming historical cooking sim, is set to release January 27th on the Quest platform, bringing with it the chance to cook ancient recipes in period accurate kitchens from around the world.

Arriving from the VR veterans known for I Expect You to Die, Until You Fall, and the upcoming VR adaptation of Among Us, Lost Recipes throws you into a time portal to recreate dishes from centuries past.

Schell Games says Lost Recipes teleports you to “historically-accurate kitchens, using authentic ingredients, utensils, and techniques.” Check out the announcement trailer below:

The game’s periods include:

Ancient Greece (400-500 BCE) : Step back in time to a kitchen in the heart of the city of Athens. Cook up pita bread, mulled wine, Souvlaki, and more.

: Step back in time to a kitchen in the heart of the city of Athens. Cook up pita bread, mulled wine, Souvlaki, and more. Song Dynasty, China (960-1279 CE) : The arrival of spring festival means completing dishes for the new year celebration. Brew oolong tea, learn how to steam fish, and make a sweet fruit treat.

: The arrival of spring festival means completing dishes for the new year celebration. Brew oolong tea, learn how to steam fish, and make a sweet fruit treat. Yucatan Peninsula (1500-1600 CE): Prepare traditional dishes for Hanal Pixán, a holiday similar to Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Spice up the kitchen while making Xec and wrap up Mukbil Pollo (buried chicken).

“Cooking has the power to bring people together and we wanted to capture this experience for players in and outside of the Quest headset,” said project director Melanie Harke. “Putting together a recipe book is something we knew we had to do while creating Lost Recipes, and we had fun preparing some of the dishes in real life as a team. We did have to modify the recipes because some of the actual ingredients and cooking methods aren’t available anymore.”

If you want to get a head start on cooking the dishes above, you’ll find them published on the game’s new website.

If you’re looking for less clean up (and reward) though, Lost Recipes is coming exclusively to the Quest Platform on January 27th, 2022, priced at $15.