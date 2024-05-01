Meta is set to release its v65 update to Quest, promising a number of improvements ostensibly spurred by its ongoing competition with Apple Vision Pro.

The company says in a recent blogpost that v65 will include updates to the spatial video playback feature introduced in v62, a new way to view panoramic stills in-headset, and improvements to how passthrough works on Quest 3.

In early April, Meta rolled its v64 update for Meta Quest 3, which included marked boost in passthrough quality, improving color, exposure, contrast, and dynamic range for a more realistic view in mixed reality. Now the company says it’s tweaking passthrough again, bringing more of its UI into mixed reality.

When it starts rolling out gradually, users will notice that Quest 3’s lockscreen, power-off menu, and other panels will no longer appear in the previous gray void-like VR environment, but now allow you to continue seeing your environment until you take off the headset—basically like how it’s done on Vision Pro.

Other v65 updates include the ability to upload upload panoramic photos or spatial video to Quest headset using the Meta Quest mobile app, now available for users of iPhone on iOS 17 and later. Being able to view iPhone-captured spatial video was one of the big features touted by Apple Vision Pro, which Meta was quick to undercut with its v62 release in February, bringing native support for the MV-HVEC video codec.

  • g-man

    Sounds good. Hopefully they’ll finally enable proper management of photos from the app, and upload from sub-15 iPhones. Even if we can’t take spatial photos we can still possess them and should be able to send them to the device. Preferably without going through the cloud where FB can datamine them.

  • I still struggle to understand what are those “spatial videos” : are they just stereoscopic videos (something that’s been possible since Quest 1), or do they handle a bit of parallax too ? If not, why call them “spatial” ?

    • d0x360

      Because apple calls them spatial

  • eadVrim

    When Meta will enable the Quest 3 to record 3D 180 videos from its front cameras.
    I tried it with the unofficial Sidequest and the quality is good enough.

  • Sinistar83

    When are they going to fix the nauseating passthrough distortion warp around your hands that shows up n the headset view but not on the passthrough recordings?

  • xyzs

    It’s not called HorizonOS updates now ?