Magic Leap’s next-gen AR headset, Magic Leap 2, is officially slated to launch sometime in 2021. Company founder and CEO Rony Abovitz says in a Forbes interview that ML2 will be targeting enterprise and early prosumers, calling it “a major new platform packed with sensors, and advanced optics.”

Speaking to Forbes, Abovitz says its next headset is now passing through its final build stages, although he didn’t delve into specifics regarding any of the device’s upcoming features, saying only that the company plans to work with customers to perfect the Magic Leap 2 throughout 2020—exactly how, he wouldn’t say.

In a bid to further position itself as a solution for businesses, Magic Leap has now done away with the Magic Leap One Creator Edition moniker, replacing it simply with ‘Magic Leap 1’.

The $2,300 base price tag is still the same, and it doesn’t appear to be physically different in any way from the Creator Edition, which was launched in August 2018. However now the company is ostensibly trying to attract enterprise users, as its newly updated website puts professional use cases front and center—a definite change in tone from the quasi-consumer approach the company has taken since launch, which has showcased games, music apps, and experiences as the platform’s biggest draws.

The company has also put together a Magic Leap 1 ‘Enterprise Suite’ package, priced at $3,000, which includes two years of access to the company’s newly released Device Manager software, enterprise support, limited warranty, and rapid replace plan.

Some of this likely comes as response to a damning report recently released by The Information that alleges the company only sold 6,000 Magic Leap One headsets in the first six months after launch.

SEE ALSO
Snapdragon XR2 Chip to Enable Standalone Headsets with 3K×3K Resolution & 7 Cameras

That same report maintains that Magic Leap Two will include 5G connectivity, a wider field of view, a smaller and lighter form factor, and different color options. The report claims however this second iteration may be stymied by “fundamental technology constraints,” making a hardware refresh a possibility too. Critically, Magic Leap disavowed the report, calling it “littered with inaccuracies.”

Whatever form Magic Leap 2 takes, one thing is for certain: the company is taking a clear step back from its ambitions as a consumer device, and meanwhile locking down street cred as a business-friendly device provider, putting it in closer competition with Microsoft’s HoloLens platform. Its 2021 release date is also encroaching upon the same time frame Apple reportedly could release its first AR device too. Where those two dots connect, we can’t say just yet (especially since the Apple report is unsubstantiated), but it seems the roaring ’20s are going to be a very interesting decade for AR, to say the least.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • NooYawker

    It’ll be just like the Hololens 2.

    • Malkmus

      The current device is already on par with Hololens 2, and it came out 18 months ago.

      • Smokey_the_Bear

        HL2 has a wider FOV, and it looks better.

        • Malkmus

          And ML1’s FOV is taller. You’re talking about differences in the one percent range. They’re essentially the same unless you’re splitting hairs.

      • asdf

        no no no no. have you used them both? the HL2 is sooooo far ahead of the ml

        • Malkmus

          Please share how. Both headsets have advantages over each other. But they also share the same specs anyone cares about like FOV, eye tracking, hand tracking, iris login, and voice detection. Personally I think Hololens is better suited for enterprise because it’s all in one but people need to get over this ideas that it’s somehow far superior. They’re as similar as the Rift and Vive.

  • Really? It’s not that I’m surprised, it’s that I’m surprised they are being so upfront with giving up. Most people knew they were a scam, but I gotta imagine those pie-eyed backers at least wanted to *pretend* Magic Leap was a legit company for just a little while longer before throwing in the towel on their absurd vision of the future. This is a very public step back.

    It might not LEGALLY be fraud, but it’s a sizable blow to the morale. It’s an admittance they are unlikely to ever reach consumer hands. This is a niche device for businesses and unlikely to ever be anything more. Not a revolution for society, as they proudly boasted, but a rather a blip, rarely seem out of news posts.

    Let’s compare this to a legitimate company, like say Oculus. Oculus was also a company crowd funded into existence, but with real goals and honest actions. They made product after product, focusing on getting their hardware out there to anyone that wanted it. They never resorted to fantasy. Magic Leap is a scam designed rack in money. It’s the lesser brother to the Hololens, floated on fat money bilked from the pockets of the naive, uninformed, and gullible. They never had any REAL intention for their vision, just alot of talk and videos.

    Of course, I can’t blame Magic Leap entirely. Why has media outlets been so keen on letting them slide for so long? This paper tiger should have been torn down right after they showed a video of a whale jumping through the floor of a cheering gymnasium. A few old fat cats with piles of cash can believe in all sorts of tech hype, but why have tech journalists accepted ANY OF THIS NONSENSE? The second we saw their first real hardware we all knew they didn’t have any super-secret, advanced display technology up their sleeves. This magic-act from Magic Leap was shown to be all strings and mirrors several years ago. And STILL people pretend they aren’t a bad joke.

    All we should hear about Magic Leap is that Microsoft did the same thing, better, and FIRST, and Magic Leap will NEVER live up to any of their BS videos. Just repeat that, again and again, until Magic Leap’s backers wake up and start demanding their money back! For godsakes, they are trying to get even MORE funding now! STOP THEM! We’re watching a robbery in progress! Stop filming it for YouTube and call the cops!

    • Malkmus

      I’m surprised they are being so upfront with giving up.

      Giving up is stating that their next gen product is coming in roughly a year and announcing a bunch of enterprise partnerships in the meantime?

      • aasdfa

        giving up is having to pivot your entire product even after selling it as being the next great thing.

        • Malkmus

          “ML2 will be targeting enterprise and early prosumers“.

          That’s keeping line with their current demographic. Enterprise just should have been a strong focus as well since the start.

          • fdad

            Prosumers may as well be rich people only. It’s far more niche than regular VR/AR consumers. Like the new Mac.

  • flamaest

    All those demos suck.

  • This pivot was to be done since start. Targeting consumers with this expensive device has been a stupid idea, and now MS is years ahead in enterprise customers management

    • Debbra

      I am outsourcing from the solace of my home, completing some basic jobs which only demand from you a PC and net access and it’s the very best occupation I at any point needed…. Six months have passed since I started this and I made in total $36,000… Basically I profit close to 80 dollars/hourly and work for 3-4 hrs daily.And the best part about it is that you can work when it’s convenient to you and you get paid weekly > hackflowerpot.am-strand.de

  • Ardra Diva

    Every time I hear “prosumer” I think of the Portlandia skit CREATIVE JUNGLE.

  • fuyou2

    MAGIC LEAP ARE CUNTS!!! SIMPLE AS THAT…