Magic Leap today announced pricing and release date details for the company’s latest AR headset, Magic Leap 2.

Magic Leap 2 Release Date and Price

Magic Leap 2 is finally set to officially launch on September 30th, 2022. The company says the headset will come in three versions priced for different groups:

Magic Leap 2 Base (for “professionals and developers”)

$3,300

One year warranty

Magic Leap 2 Developer Pro

$4,100

One year warranty

Access to developer tools, sample products, enterprise-grade features, and “monthly early releases for development and test purposes”

Magic Leap 2 Enterprise

$5,000

Two year warranty

Two years of access to enterprise features and updates

Manageable via enterprise UEM/MDM solutions

The headset’s starting price makes it clear that Magic Leap is positioning its latest headset as an alternative to Microsoft’s HoloLens 2; the $3,300 base price of Magic Leap 2 undercuts Microsoft’s offering by $200.

On September 30th Magic Leap 2 will release first in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Saudi Arabia. The company expects the headset to launch in Japan and Singapore by the end of the year.

Magic Leap 2 Specs

Alongside the announcement of the headset’s price and release date, the company also shared an official list of Magic Leap 2 specs:

Field-of-view 70 degrees Resolution 1,440 x 1,760 Refresh Rate 120Hz Brightness 20 to 2,000 nits Colors 16.8 million Weight 260g Camera 12.6MP autofocus RGB camera

4k at 30fps or 1,920 x 1,080 at 60fps video Storage 256GB Volume-of-view 37cm to infinity CPU AMD 7nm Quad-core Zen2 X86 core (8 threads)

14 core CVIP engine

Up to 3.92 GHz max with 512kB L2 per core

4MB total L3 cache GPU AMD GFX10.2: 1SE 1SA 4 WGP (8 CUs) 2RB+

1MB L2 Cache 964 MHz / Max 1.8 GHz Audio Built-in stereo speakers Sensors 3x wide FoV World Cameras

Depth Camera

RGB Camera

Ambient Light Sensor

4x Eye-tracking Cameras

4x IMU

3-axis Accelerometer and Gyroscope

2x 3-axis Magnetometer

2x Altimeter Battery 3.5hrs continuous use

7hrs sleep mode Security WPA3

AMD Platform Security Processor

TMR

Security fencing between x86 and CVIP

Interested in Magic Leap 2? Check out our recent hands-on with the device.