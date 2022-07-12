Magic Leap today announced pricing and release date details for the company’s latest AR headset, Magic Leap 2.
Magic Leap 2 Release Date and Price
Magic Leap 2 is finally set to officially launch on September 30th, 2022. The company says the headset will come in three versions priced for different groups:
Magic Leap 2 Base (for “professionals and developers”)
- $3,300
- One year warranty
Magic Leap 2 Developer Pro
- $4,100
- One year warranty
- Access to developer tools, sample products, enterprise-grade features, and “monthly early releases for development and test purposes”
Magic Leap 2 Enterprise
- $5,000
- Two year warranty
- Two years of access to enterprise features and updates
- Manageable via enterprise UEM/MDM solutions
The headset’s starting price makes it clear that Magic Leap is positioning its latest headset as an alternative to Microsoft’s HoloLens 2; the $3,300 base price of Magic Leap 2 undercuts Microsoft’s offering by $200.
On September 30th Magic Leap 2 will release first in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Saudi Arabia. The company expects the headset to launch in Japan and Singapore by the end of the year.
Magic Leap 2 Specs
Alongside the announcement of the headset’s price and release date, the company also shared an official list of Magic Leap 2 specs:
|Field-of-view
|70 degrees
|Resolution
|1,440 x 1,760
|Refresh Rate
|120Hz
|Brightness
|20 to 2,000 nits
|Colors
|16.8 million
|Weight
|260g
|Camera
|12.6MP autofocus RGB camera
4k at 30fps or 1,920 x 1,080 at 60fps video
|Storage
|256GB
|Volume-of-view
|37cm to infinity
|CPU
|AMD 7nm Quad-core Zen2 X86 core (8 threads)
14 core CVIP engine
Up to 3.92 GHz max with 512kB L2 per core
4MB total L3 cache
|GPU
|AMD GFX10.2: 1SE 1SA 4 WGP (8 CUs) 2RB+
1MB L2 Cache 964 MHz / Max 1.8 GHz
|Audio
|Built-in stereo speakers
|Sensors
|3x wide FoV World Cameras
Depth Camera
RGB Camera
Ambient Light Sensor
4x Eye-tracking Cameras
4x IMU
3-axis Accelerometer and Gyroscope
2x 3-axis Magnetometer
2x Altimeter
|Battery
|3.5hrs continuous use
7hrs sleep mode
|Security
|WPA3
AMD Platform Security Processor
TMR
Security fencing between x86 and CVIP
