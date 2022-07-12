Magic Leap today announced pricing and release date details for the company’s latest AR headset, Magic Leap 2.

Magic Leap 2 Release Date and Price

Magic Leap 2 is finally set to officially launch on September 30th, 2022. The company says the headset will come in three versions priced for different groups:

Magic Leap 2 Base (for “professionals and developers”)
  • $3,300
  • One year warranty
Magic Leap 2 Developer Pro
  • $4,100
  • One year warranty
  • Access to developer tools, sample products, enterprise-grade features, and “monthly early releases for development and test purposes”
Magic Leap 2 Enterprise
  • $5,000
  • Two year warranty
  • Two years of access to enterprise features and updates
  • Manageable via enterprise UEM/MDM solutions

The headset’s starting price makes it clear that Magic Leap is positioning its latest headset as an alternative to Microsoft’s HoloLens 2; the $3,300 base price of Magic Leap 2 undercuts Microsoft’s offering by $200.

On September 30th Magic Leap 2 will release first in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Saudi Arabia. The company expects the headset to launch in Japan and Singapore by the end of the year.

Magic Leap 2 Specs

Image courtesy Magic Leap

Alongside the announcement of the headset’s price and release date, the company also shared an official list of Magic Leap 2 specs:

Field-of-view 70 degrees
Resolution 1,440 x 1,760
Refresh Rate 120Hz
Brightness 20 to 2,000 nits
Colors 16.8 million
Weight 260g
Camera 12.6MP autofocus RGB camera
4k at 30fps or 1,920 x 1,080 at 60fps video
Storage 256GB
Volume-of-view 37cm to infinity
CPU AMD 7nm Quad-core Zen2 X86 core (8 threads)
14 core CVIP engine
Up to 3.92 GHz max with 512kB L2 per core
4MB total L3 cache
GPU AMD GFX10.2: 1SE 1SA 4 WGP (8 CUs) 2RB+
1MB L2 Cache 964 MHz / Max 1.8 GHz
Audio Built-in stereo speakers
Sensors 3x wide FoV World Cameras
Depth Camera
RGB Camera
Ambient Light Sensor
4x Eye-tracking Cameras
4x IMU
3-axis Accelerometer and Gyroscope
2x 3-axis Magnetometer
2x Altimeter
Battery 3.5hrs continuous use
7hrs sleep mode
Security WPA3
AMD Platform Security Processor
TMR
Security fencing between x86 and CVIP

Interested in Magic Leap 2? Check out our recent hands-on with the device.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ApocalypseShadow

    As much as I like the look of it and the idea of processing moved away from the headset to allow better form factor and less weight. I really can’t see the point of a list of specs that doesn’t have a list of benefits. There has always been this mystery around this product that you had to see for yourself. At least VR does a better job at it because you can SEE the software you get. With Magic Leap, you have to go on a leap of faith. No known developers, no known software, no known marketing but it’s supposed to release soon in its second form.

    When computers came out, it sold on its productivity and entertainment benefits. You could do many things with one. When cellphones came out and since then, it has provided calling on the go, replaced GPS, cameras, MP3 players, the need to go home to get information from a PC, provided games and video entertainment.

    What is Magic Leap doing that justifies the cost and the limited warranty? What increased output do you get by using it? As much as I’m not a fan of Facebook, even their subsidized headset does more for less and has AR features. With Cambria looking to do more for less cost.

    What should we get impressed with besides the look and form factor?