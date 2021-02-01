Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson took the stage at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past week to talk a bit about her time as the company’s new leader. There’s been precious little information surrounding Magic Leap’s second-gen AR headset, however the company also announced that the enterprise-focused device slated to first release in late 2021 with a few notable improvements.

Johnson didn’t speak directly about the company’s next headset on stage at FII, however a slide was shown promising a Q4 2021 window for early access release.

There’s little else to go on for now, however the company says its second-gen headset will be “50% smaller, 20% lighter, with 100% larger field of view.”

Image courtesy FII Institute

Looking at the first-gen Magic Leap headset itself, and not taking into account the compute unit, the 2018 version weighs 316 g, which would make the second-gen device approximately 250 g.

As for FOV, Magic Leap 1 features a 4:3 aspect ratio, and an estimated horizontal FOV of 40 degrees, a vertical FOV of 30 degrees, and a FOV diagonal of 50 degrees. There’s no telling what aspect ratio the next Magic Leap headset will feature, or how the company will effectively market its “100% larger” FOV moving forward; the company only quotes the diagonal FOV of 50 degrees in marketing material.

Here, it’s very likely the company is talking about a 100 percent increase of overall surface area, and not a 100 percent increase of a single spec (re: not going from 40 to 80 horizontal FOV). That would give it around a 55 degree horizontal FOV.

Note: To increase the specs of all provided FOVs by 100 percent, the surface area would need to increase by four times, which is a tall order.

This comes as a modest upgrade, but one that businesses can probably get behind if it’s delivered at a competitive price point comparative to Microsoft’s HoloLens 2, its largest competitor in the field of enterprise-focused AR headsets. Since Magic Leap’s pivot to enterprise last year, the company has been serving mostly the same clientele, which includes industrial applications, medicine, education, and manufacturing.

  • kontis

    My theory: anything below 80 deg FOV doesn’t exceed the threshold of positive value that is higher than the negative value of using HMD (the discomfort of having to wear a display on your face) for a lot of people. If the overall perceived value is negative (especially when the novelty added bonus begins to wear off) people won’t use it even if it’s free.

    For example: even the cheapest earphones can mimic any sound in something like 90+% of perceived realism, so having to put these things into our ears creates positive value for majority of us as long as the content is decent. People expect even better than that from an expensive HMD, but instead get a worse proposition.

    • Lhorkan

      Nice theory. Luckily, ML officially pivoted away from targeting “most people”. I use the Hololens 2 every day for the development of an enterprise application, and it can already offer real benefits despite the current small FOV. Sure, AR headsets are not ready for consumer adoption – that was one of the main mistakes of Magic Leap to begin with. But for enterprise use, the technology is already really impressive (the Hololens 2 is, at least). And that’s what this new headset is aimed at. Will it beat the Hololens 3? I’m keen to find out.

  • Ad

    I guess XR doesn’t care about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

    • 3872Orcs

      I care, but Saudi blood money speaks I guess.

      • Jim P

        It’s either them or China. Biden will make sure it will be kept like that.

  • Jim P

    The AR headsets will not be viable for consumers until it is 100 FOV.

    • Boggle Man

      Yeah, but WTF does 100% really mean and then what would be 150% mean. If boggles the mind!

  • psuedonymous

    Just being price-competitive with Hololens is not enough: Hololens is backed by Microsoft’s software stack and support department. Magic Leap… isn’t.
    For developers who just want an AR HMD they can get started with their existing application on quickly and easily, Hololens knocks it out of the park. For developers who want super awesome hardware and are willing to fiddle and tweak their software to its quirks, Varjo covers that pretty well. Magic Leap offering just-about-adequate hardware with minimal dev support? Not a particularly attractive proposition.